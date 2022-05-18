Dental Practice Management Software Market To Grow With Significant CAGR Of 10.16% By 2030 Due To Rising Number Of Dental Clinics And Increasing Focus On Oral Health | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, rising geriatric population, increasing awareness about oral health, strong government support to boost the adoption of Electronic Dental Records (EDRs) and rapid technological advancements are expected to drive the market growth

Dental Practice Management Software Industry Overview

The global dental practice management software market size was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period.

Factors that are accountable for the market growth include the rising geriatric population, increasing focus on and awareness about oral health in the Europe & United States, and rapid technological advancements. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITEC) Act encourages and accelerates the use of health information technology in the United States. The Adoption of healthcare IT solutions, especially by specialty clinics, such as oral practices, is anticipated to grow insurance coverage. These factors are expected to boost the demand for oral services, thereby driving the need for DPM software.

An increase in life expectancy has led to a rise in the geriatric population, which is likely to continue in the future. According to a report by the United Nations, in 2017, the global geriatric population was nearly 962 million and is projected to be 2.1 billion by 2050. According to the report by World Population Prospects 2019, by 2050, 16% of the world’s population would be over 65 years of age. This has resulted in a higher per capita demand for oral care services, creating a significant need for DPM solutions. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), older people enter the second round of cavity-prone years mainly due to dry mouth, which can be an adverse effect of drugs for asthma, high BP & cholesterol, pain, anxiety, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Since a major portion of the geriatric population uses these medicines, they are more prone to oral health problems. This is expected to drive the demand for DPM software. The number of independent practitioners has increased significantly in the U.S., Australia, and India owing to the supportive government policies and increasing awareness about oral health. Patients visiting independent practitioners often pay out of pocket, as they are more affordable than large establishments, because a large number of patients seeking oral care are either uninsured or their insurance plans do not cover oral medical care.

According to the ADA, there has been growth in dental clinics with more than 20 employees while the number of clinics with less than 5 employees has declined over the years in the U.S. Key players are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, due to the rising oral care expenditure, and an increasing number of supportive government policies. Companies are investing and expanding in key emerging markets, such as Singapore, Australia, Japan, Brazil, China, and India. For instance, in January 2017, Henry Schein completed the acquisition of Dental Cremer S.A. With this acquisition, the company expanded its geographic presence and expanded its product portfolio.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Segmentation

Based on the Deployment Mode Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise, Web-based and Cloud-based.

The web-based segment dominated the market with a share of 55.3% in 2021. This can be attributed to its low cost, increased security, quick updates, and unrestricted storage space.

The cloud-based segment is projected to register the maximum CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Patient Communication, Invoice/Billing, Payment Processing, Insurance Management and Others.

The patient communication segment accounted for the maximum market share of 34.9% in 2021.

The insurance management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Dental Clinics, Hospitals and Others.

The dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 48.5%.

The hospitals segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 40.5% in 2021.

The market in Europe is also expected to witness significant growth owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing spending capacity of the people.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Healthcare IT Market – The global healthcare IT market size was valued at USD 135.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 29.3% in the forecast period. The growing trend of digitalization in healthcare, rising demand for preventive care solutions, the emergence of various entrepreneurship ventures, and growing partnerships & funding are propelling the market growth.

Market Share Insights:

June 2021 : Curve Dental announced a collaboration with Dental Intelligence to obtain access to Dental Intelligence’s online scheduling system LocalMed.

: Curve Dental announced a collaboration with Dental Intelligence to obtain access to Dental Intelligence’s online scheduling system LocalMed. January 2017: Henry Schein completed the acquisition of Dental Cremer S.A. With this acquisition, the company expanded its geographic presence and expanded its product portfolio.

Key Companies Profile:

The market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few large competitors. With rising geriatric population and an increasing need for mobile health, a few additional smaller competitors are joining the industry and are projected to capture a sizable portion of the market.

Some prominent players in the global Dental Practice Management Software market include

Henry Schein, Inc.

Good Methods Global Inc.

Carestream Dental, LLC.

CD Nevco, LLC (Curve Dental)

Dentimax

Practice-Web, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

Ace Dental Software

Dentiflow

Datacon Dental Systems, Inc.

