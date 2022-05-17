Interview with Morgan Lloyd Insurance Agent with Trailstone Insurance Group About Bringing Customers the Best Options for Insurance

Morgan Lloyd discusses his approach to bringing his customers options for their insurance. Insurance is an essential part of protecting families; Asset and Liability Protection is the surest way to preserve wealth. In the interview, the approach of “bundling” is discussed. Saving money on insurance premiums often does not always require having all coverages with the same carrier.

Trailstone Insurance Group is an independent insurance agent that represents multiple insurance companies. They are not locked into just one insurance company, which allows them to find the best options for coverage and the best pricing available. There is no charge to use their service; the insurance carriers pay them.

https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-morgan-lloyd-independent-insurance-agent-with-trailstone-insurance-group/

Lloyd commented, “Many things about the world have changed in the past few years, but I think it’s important to remain optimistic. We’re experiencing a time of great innovation and challenges as a society, which has led to a lot of anxiety. We need to help each other and try to be understanding of one another. We need to investigate our history and understand the greatness of our ancestors to see the strength we have within ourselves.”

Having access to over 40 insurance companies means when rates go up with one company, Trailstone has the ability to move their clients’ insurance to a better option…in fact, they have an entire department in their agency focused on just renewals and finding the best coverages!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/3m7UhGOlOsg

About Morgan Lloyd

Morgan grew up on a small farm in Southeastern Ohio. After graduating high school, he booked a one-way ticket to Anchorage, Alaska, with vague ideas of making a fortune in the frontier. He discovered that the few thousand bucks he had saved from growing and selling melons wouldn’t go far in the real world and started roughing it and hitch-hiking. A few months later, he had made it as far as Mexico City when his money ran out, and he headed home. The seed that the trip had planted grew into years of adventures throughout the world, including working as a mountain guide in Peru and teaching English throughout East Asia and Latin America. In his mid-twenties, he met his wife Lancy and moved back to Ohio. While looking for jobs, he stumbled across an advertisement saying, “Tower Climbers Wanted.” he applied and got a call and a job offer a few months later. They climbed 400 feet in the air on the first day to change some bolts on an old tower, and he was hooked. He spent the next five years traveling around the United States while building, repairing, and decommissioning cell towers and equipment. Eventually, the constant wear and tear on my body took its toll, and he had to find something else to do for a living. Through a roundabout journey, this led him to the insurance industry! He is now an independent agent with Trailstone Insurance Group, focusing on helping people master the defensive portion of their financial strategy. He loves what he does and tries to treat every client like a friend.

Learn More: https://trailstoneinsurancegroup.com/morgan-lloyd/

