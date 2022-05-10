San Diego Physical Therapy Center Publishes Performance Tips For Various Pain and Injuries

Pro+Kinetix Physical Therapy & Performance and Dr. Ben Bagge are pleased to announce the publication of several brochures addressing a number of different painful conditions. Patients who enjoy participating in various physical activities can feel very frustrated when the pain of a condition or injury limits their ability to move. The San Diego physical therapy clinic offers tips for Sports Injuries, Running Pain, Shoulder Pain, and Back Pain. Each free manual is designed to educate and inform in an easy-to-follow manner.
Dr. Ben Bagge spoke about the services available through the three California locations, “We help active adults and athletes get back to the sports and workouts they love without invasive surgical procedures; stopping the activities they love, or depending on pain medicine. We work with each patient to develop a customized plan for physical performance improvement, as well as pain relief.”
The Pro+Kinetix center offers several alternatives. The Virtual Consultation is a 45-minute comprehensive consultation with a Doctor of Physical Therapy. The session will focus on identifying the root cause of the patient’s pain and ensuring that there is a complete understanding of why the pain is happening. The accurate differential diagnosis describes all the root causes or possibilities that may explain why pain and other symptoms occur. Case studies are available to show progress in other patients with a similar diagnosis.
More details are available at https://prokinetixrehab.com/san-diego-physical-therapy/
For patients who are uncertain about the benefits of physical therapy, the team of trained and experienced therapists will work hard to show the benefits. Getting rid of the pain as quickly as possible is its own benefit. Some of the actions which help to reduce pain include making a decision to get help, doing the right exercises, avoiding sitting and long periods of rest, and getting real, hands-on physical therapy.
Pro+Kinetix Physical Therapy & Performance offers a variety of pain relief and performance-enhancing techniques. Three locations serve patients in California. The trained and experienced therapists use non-invasive and non-pharmaceutical measures.
