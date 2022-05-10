Air Duct Cleaning in Portland OR Provides Expert Solutions for Indoor Air Quality

Oregon Healthy Homes LLC cares about customers' health, comfort, and safety. A free air quality evaluation will help the company provide expert solutions for indoor air quality needs.

Oregon Healthy Homes LLC and Jacob Hardin are pleased to announce that they offer solutions for poor indoor air quality through the use of air duct cleaning in Portland OR. The company is locally owned and operated with a mission to positively contribute to the health and well-being of customers by improving energy efficiency and indoor air quality. The customer base includes Yamhill, Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.

The levels of indoor air pollution continue to rise. The Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization have studied the quality of the air and how poor quality affects the health of people. As inhabitants spend more time indoors, more harmful contaminants are breathed in than ever before. Some of the symptoms which result from poor air include nasal stuffiness, wheezing, shortness of breath, eye irritation, upper respiratory infections, and skin irritation. Oregon Healthy Homes provides products to help improve indoor air quality. The services include air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, indoor air monitoring, filtration and purification, humidity control, ventilation, air duct repair and replacement, and dryer vent repair and replacement.

Additional details are available at https://www.oregonhealthyhomes.com/

It is unfortunate that indoor air quality today can be more seriously polluted than the outdoor air in some of the most industrialized large cities. Those individuals who are likely to experience the most indoor air quality challenges are the chronically ill, the elderly, and the very young.

Oregon Healthy Homes is licensed and certified to provide customers with a clean, safe, and healthy indoor environment. All technicians are trained and certified. The list of certifications includes Master Indoor Air quality, Master Preventative Maintenance, EPA Clean Air Section 608 Universal, Dynamic AQS Indoor Air Quality Expert, RotoMasters Air Duct Cleaning Specialist, CSIA Dryer Exhaust Technician (C-DET), NATE Gas Heating (Air) Installation & Service Technician, EPA Lead-Safe Certified Renovator, PTCS New & Retrofit Duct Sealing Certified, NADCA- National Air Duct Cleaning Association Air System Cleaning Specialist and Ventilation System Mold Remediator, and International Restoration Institute Mold Remediation Specialist.

About the Company:

Oregon Healthy Homes LLC offers thoroughly trained and certified technicians to provide air quality solutions to Portland Metro homes and businesses. A variety of services are included within the skillset of Oregon Healthy Homes. The professional technicians offer excellent quality products.

Media Contact

Company Name: Oregon Healthy Homes LLC

Contact Person: Jacob Hardin

Email: Send Email

Phone: (971) 570-9097

Address:4695 SW 202nd Ave

City: Aloha

State: OR 97078

Country: United States

Website: https://www.oregonhealthyhomes.com/

