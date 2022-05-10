Dr. Shantell Byrd Martin publishes new self-help book, It's Okay Not to be Okay, filled with coping skills essential to living a joyful life

New book provides readers with tips and skills to help balance a life full of highs and lows

Dr. Shantell Byrd Martin has officially published her new self-help book, It’s Okay Not to be Okay. The book is filled with coping skills essential to living a joyful life.

Martin aims to promote positive vibes, good energy, and strong living through her writing. It’s Not Okay to be Okay provides readers with tips and skills to help balance a life full of highs and lows. Readers will learn to live the life they have always desired and to fulfill their passions with the book’s tips.

It’s Okay Not to be Okay will help readers take control of life. Martin wants readers to learn to enjoy the journey of life and not to focus on the destination. It is focusing on the destination that creates stress and worry. Throughout It’s Okay Not to be Okay, Martin provides real life coping skills that work. By incorporating these coping skills and tips, readers can begin living the life they have always wanted to live.

Martin is not only the author of It’s Okay Not to be Okay, but she is a certified Life Coach and Public Speaker, entrepreneur, investor, ordained minister, philanthropist, and philosopher. Martin has worked with clients from a variety of backgrounds and careers, and she works with clients on redefining every aspect of their lives using logical and holistic practices through online courses, group classes, retreats, and one-on-one sessions. Her books add another layer to the teachings clients receive through courses and face-to-face classes.

Martin previously wrote the Mill Plan which was published in 2018. The book explains how readers can become a millionaire as an entrepreneur with just $300 in start-up funds. Martin’s work offers guidance, improvement, and empowerment to all readers. The three skills will enable each person that reads The Mill Plan and It’s Okay Not to be Okay to lead the lives they always dreamed of, even if it took years to achieve.

For more information on Dr. Shantell Byrd Martin, please visit her official website. To order It’s Okay Not to be Okay, please visit Martin’s online store or order it from Amazon.

