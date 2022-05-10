Start Frugal launches StartFrugal.com, a new peer support online platform for first-time founders

Sydney, NSW, Australia – Start Frugal announces the launch of Startfrugal.com, a new peer support online platform for first-time founders. The platform, which goes live on 9th May, is set to revolutionize the startup ecosystem by bringing together all the stakeholders and resources on a single network. The integrated platform will provide all the help that startups need to scale up and become sustainable.
Speaking on the occasion, Stella Xu, founder of Start Frugal, said, “We are excited to launch our new integrated platform to support startup businesses and simplify access to the resources they need to drive growth. We are building a community of founders, investors, and startup growth partners to provide connections and resources for first-time founders, which includes startup deals, provider recommendations, and exclusive content.”
Start Frugal is the brainchild of Stella Xu, who was an investor at a leading Venture Capital firm before creating Start Frugal. Having worked in a Nasdaq listed startup, she is passionate about creating a strong community to support founders from the first day, whether they are bootstrapping or seeking investments.
A group of contributors with backgrounds as startup founders, investors, and operators are behind the platform and provide valuable insights.
The platform is packed with features and resources that include:
- Startup deals: a collection of special discounts to lower the barrier for startups to tap into great products and services
- Insider talks: a series of videos that covers fundraising, company growth, and frequently asked questions by first-time founders
- Community: a network of friends, mentors, and partners who help each other start their companies. We share our resources, skills, and contacts to help everyone achieve their goals.
While the platform (startfrugal.com) is launching on 9th May, the platform’s community feature is expected to launch at the end of May.
“Our members are a top priority for us and we want to make sure we provide them with the best resources on the platform,” says Stella. “We will continue to invest in development of the platform so that we can always offer top-class resources and content that incorporate the emerging trends and user feedback.”
The multitude of resources available on the platform will be a boon for first-time startup founders who are looking for a community and support but do not have an existing network in the space. New investors will find the platform extremely useful to connect with more founders in their preferred niche. Startup growth partners who would like to work with more startups can also benefit by joining the platform.
About Start Frugal
Start Frugal is the definitive platform for startups. It provides all the help that first-time founders need to get their businesses off the ground. The experienced contributors on the platform are startup founders, investors, and operators who share their knowledge and advice on fundraising, growth, and strategy. In the platform, founders can find Startup deals, connect with growth partners and get advice from its community of experts. With Start Frugal, first-time founders have everything they need to succeed.
For more information about the company and the platform, visit their website or reach out via social media profiles.
Official Links
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/79482059/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Start_Frugal
Website: https://www.startfrugal.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Start Frugal
Contact Person: Stella Xu
Email: Send Email
City: Sydney
State: NSW
Country: Australia
Website: https://www.startfrugal.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.