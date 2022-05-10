Ed-SaaS AI Company, InventtEd, is Transforming Education through its One-Stop Centralized 360-Degree Unified AI Platform

InventtEd is reshaping the future of Education with its integrated all-in-one customized LMS and ERP applications at no cost.

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – InventtEd is a leading Ed-SaaS AI company that is on a mission to revolutionize the education sector with next-gen AI solutions that deliver real results. Located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, the company offers a one-stop centralized platform for schools from basic ERP to advanced AI. The highly intelligent and advanced applications are packed with features and are powered by its proprietary technology. With its suite of cutting-edge applications, InventtEd has become a force to be reckoned with in the education sector.

“We are excited to offer our unified AI platform to schools to augment their teaching and learning experience for their staff and students,” says Mohammed Mehraj, Founder and CEO of InventtEd. “Education sector is evolving rapidly in this digital-first world. Old school teaching and learning styles simply do not cut it anymore. Today, teachers and students need advanced academic tools that incorporate the latest technology. Our flagship AI platform has been built to elevate education to the next level and optimize the learning experience for students.”

InventtEd is a ground-breaking and intelligent platform that has been designed from the ground up to reinvent every facet of education in the institutions. From increased productivity and administrative efficiency to an engaged student-teacher network, this AI-enabled cloud platform is centralized, fully advanced, innovative, customizable, and integrates easily with the institutions. The platform is designed to ensure holistic improvement of student performance in both academic and non-academic journeys. It’s a one-stop solution for schools from basic ERP to advanced AI, making it the best learning management system in India and one of the best in the world.

As educational institutions across the world scramble to provide the best academic infrastructure to their stakeholders, they are waking up to the benefits of AI-driven integrated end-to-end software applications. This has given a big boost to ERP and LMS applications, as institutions gear up to adopt and integrate them into their academic and business processes. As a result, there is a surge in demand for reliable technology partners who can set it all up for them. InventtEd is well-positioned to play a significant role in helping educational institutions make a swift transition to smart AI solutions that are customized to map their work processes.

“Reliability of systems and prompt technical support are important when it comes to deploying ERP at full scale in education institutions. At InventtEd, we are well equipped for this challenge. Our applications are modular in architecture, which enables us to create new processes and interactions quickly and efficiently and customize them for our clients,” remarks Mehraj.

The platform helps students enhance productivity with smart tutoring systems, which aim to provide immediate and customized instructions or feedback. This helps learners grasp concepts and interact fearlessly with teachers, which also provides an advantage to students to assess themselves and improve accordingly.

InventtEd creates an AI-driven performance analysis report for each student in the class. Based on these reports, teachers can guide individual students or the whole class to work on the possible areas of improvement. InventtEd takes care of most of the repetitive activities such as marking attendance, analyzing reports, creating assignments, quizzes, etc. which saves a significant amount of effort for the teachers.

The platform has a personalized app for parents to help them understand the performance metrics of their children. Parents can also opt to get regular updates and announcements from the school.

“Our vision is to help students apply their learning and transform, as we believe applied learning is key to excellence,” notes Mehraj. “Given our team’s background and years of experience in the education sector, we understand the challenges faced by the academia. Our application has been engineered to fill the learning gaps and to bring all the stakeholders – students, parents, schools – on a single platform.”

With the help of advanced and cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the platform provides useful visual analysis, analytical reports, and collaboration tools. These parameters help track students’ performance along with individual subject performance matrix and grading system.

“Every student deserves the best opportunities in life. That is why our mission is to empower the education ecosystem with AI which helps educators and students realize their potential,” says Mehraj. “We will continue to invest in research and development so that we can always provide the best ERP and LMS platform to our users.”

To book a demo of InventtEd’s platform, connect with them through their website https://www.inventted.com/free-erp/ or by calling on their customer service number.

