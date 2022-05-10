P&M Personal Injury Law Offers Free Consultation to the Victims of Personal Injury

P&M Personal Injury Law, one of the leading law firms, offers a free consultation to those who have been injured in an accident due to the negligence of someone else. Their team has several years of experience in personal injury law which allows them to offer excellent legal representation to their clients.

As specialists in personal injury law, P&M Personal Injury Law can help victims secure the highest possible compensation amount. They offer free consultations to those injured in a car accident, slip and fall, or in other types of accidents. Their consultation service helps injured victims access their claims and proceed further with filing a lawsuit. The legal experts at P&M Personal Injury Law understand the tort law that helps their clients receive the best possible compensation for losses incurred such as medical expenses, loss of income, legal costs, and inability to perform normal duties, as well as pain and suffering.

A leading attorney at P&M Personal Injury Law said, “We understand that no two personal injury cases are the same. To assess the unique situation of each client and help victims evaluate their claims, we provide a free consultation. Our services are available for all types of injuries that result from someone else’s negligence or wrongdoing. A person injured due to the fault of others is entitled to receive compensation for their losses. Personal injury law covers cases of car and motor vehicle accidents, pedestrian accidents, dog bites, wrongful death, medical malpractice, defective product, premise liability, and more. We have lawyers specializing in cases of personal injury law with a reputation for settling cases before going to a trial, but also for taking cases to trial when necessary. After the initial consultation, we help the plaintiff in every aspect of their case. We calculate a fair compensation amount, as well as investigate the accident on the behalf of our clients. We gather evidence, determine how the accident or injury occurred, speak to witnesses and doctors, and deal with the insurance companies.”

P&M Personal Injury Law also enjoys a reputation for handling all types of accident cases. Recently, managing partner Ryan Moriarty was interviewed by CTV news regarding a very seriously injured client who was involved in a tragic hit and run accident, involving an extensive police investigation resulting in criminal charges.

About P&M Personal Injury Law:

P&M Personal Injury Law provides legal representation to those injured due to fault or negligence of someone else. This Toronto-based law firm specializes in accident benefits and in tort law. P&M Personal Injury Law provides excellent legal representation to its clients. They have qualified attorneys to handle cases of car accidents, Slip and Fall/Trip and Fall Accidents, Accidents Involving Brain Injuries, Pedestrian and Cyclist Accidents, Uber and Lyft Accidents, Accidents Involving Fractures, Accidents Involving Ligament/Tendon/Muscle Tears, Medical Malpractice, Hotel Accidents, Cruise Ship Accidents, Dog Bites, Wrongful Death Claims, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.pminjurylaw.com/

