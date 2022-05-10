Dr. Joy Kwakuyi, A Top-notch Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Arizona Releases Books to Curb Mental Disorders

The pre-eminent pastor and board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner, Dr. Joy Kwakuyi, DNP, PMHNP-BC, offers psychiatric care and Christian counseling to the residents of Arizona and New Mexico.



Just like every problem requires a solution, every illness needs a cure. With the passing days, the types and complexity of mental disorders are escalating. According to the WHO, depression is likely to become the leading disorder globally by 2025. To curb this trend, we need a deeper understanding of depression and other mental illnesses and how to deal with them. One sure way to accomplish this is to visit a psychiatrist or another mental health professional and to be informed about the latest evidence-based treatments for anxiety, depression, and other mental disorders.

Finding a good mental health provider can be a bit exasperating. One tends to get confused about whom to choose from a wide array of options. No question about it, when it comes to choosing a mental health professional, credibility and track record are as important as qualifications and experience. Dr. Joy Kwakuyi, owner of Faith Integrated Psychiatry, an outpatient integrated psychiatric practice that offers Psychiatrist services in Arizona, is a leading psychiatric provider of our time. His initial success in Arizona has led to his expansion to other states, with the subsequent provision of Psychiatrist services in New Mexico by telemedicine.

With a vast experience of 12 years in the field, Dr. Joy Kwakuyi is an accomplished provider. After obtaining a master’s degree in business from the University of London, he undertook his clinical training at both the University of Connecticut and the University of South Alabama. He is adept in the treatment of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Dr. Joy is also the Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church, ICGC Impact Chapel in Arizona. Through the use of his Authentic Healing Process for Depression (AHPD) he has become a trusted Christian counselor in Arizona and a Christian counselor in New Mexico.

To treat and curb a disorder, one needs to stay informed about what causes it, its signs and symptoms, and effective ways to prevent and cure it. Dr. Joy’s famous book, The Ultimate Cure For Depression is an ideal book that equips the reader to win the battle against depression. This book educates individuals about practical ways to combine science and faith to overcome depression and prevent their mental health from deteriorating. Another extremely popular book released by Dr. Kwakuyi is Ultimate Fulfillment: A Blueprint for Finding and Living Your Purpose. This book is for anyone who is seeking to live a fulfilled life – Anyone who wants to move away from a place of emotional emptiness, midlife crisis, or just not knowing what to do with their lives to a life of purpose and meaning, which brings ultimate fulfillment.

For the benefit of clients, Faith Integrated Psychiatry offers affordable private-pay options, accepts all major credit/debit cards, cash, checks, as well as health saving account payments. Superbills are available to individuals, who wish to request reimbursement from their health insurance plans. Most sessions are conveniently held by video from home. Faith Integrated Psychiatry also offers a free phone consultation. David L, a content client has this to say “I have seen Dr. Joy regularly for nearly 4 years and rate him the best of 8 psych practitioners I have seen over the decades. Here’s why: He is compassionate, accessible, highly skilled, and does not push his personal faith on me.” In short, Dr. Joy keeps client satisfaction and health outcomes his topmost priorities.

