Stained Glass Florida by Csilla Soos is celebrating the 20th year since starting her stained glass business in Europe and extending her business activity now to the State of Florida.

Csilla Soos, a stained glass artist and designer who has 20 years of experience in Europe, is now expanding her business activity to the State of Florida in the USA.

Florida – Csilla Soos, the owner of Stained Glass Florida, is celebrating the 20th year since starting her stained glass making business in Europe. She is going to celebrate this occasion by extending her business activity now from Europe to the State of Florida in the USA.

Stained Glass Florida will offers custom-made stained glass products and services for residential and commercial use. Stained glass brings elegance and beauty to any room with its unique characteristics and look. Csilla Soos products are made from durable, high-quality materials and will last for years to come.

“I would like to thank all my clients for their business and trust over the years. I hope we can continue our relationship for many more years,” says Csilla Soos, Owner of Stained Glass Florida by Csilla Soos.

Who says stained glass windows are just for churches? Stained Glass Florida by Csilla Soós has been delighting clients for twenty years with their custom stained and leaded glass windows for homes, businesses, doorways, and more. The company has created stained glass windows in a variety of styles, including traditional Tiffany style, Art Deco, Art Nouveau, and contemporary. Soós also creates Tiffany lamps using methods that date back to the early 1900s.

The owner, Csilla Soós has a degree in art from the University of Art in Hungary, and she has been designing and creating stained glass since 1990. Although her home country has a long history of stained glass craftsmanship, Csilla decided to move to Florida, where she could expand her talents as an artist.

Csilla has created hundreds of custom stained glass windows for churches and homes in the state of Florida. She is especially good at custom designs for churches because she does not think of them as just church stained glass windows but as works of art that should reflect the congregation’s beliefs and the message that they want to convey. She can connect with the pastor or priest to create a window that evokes an emotional reaction from everyone who sees it.

“I can work with any kind of design that customers bring me, but my favorite type is when I can come up with something unique”, adds Csilla Soós, “I know this sounds strange coming from an artist, but some people’s living spaces have such a distinctive personality to it that I often get ideas for something really special just by meeting the homeowner”,

Colored glass, stained glass windows, and stained glass doors can be used as very effective decorating elements in any home. Stained glass can bring a unique atmosphere to a house or an apartment. It is not just for churches anymore! Very often, one thinks about their home as their castle; it is not only where they live but also where they feel at home and relax after work. People love peace and quietness, comfort, and beauty around them, and they like to create an individual atmosphere in their home design. Stained Glass Florida by Csilla Soos will help do that!

The company also offers a wide variety of other items including custom-designed panels, mirrors, and jewelry boxes all handcrafted to order. The main features of the company’s stained glass window and door work are that the clients are mainly private people, house or apartment owners. In addition, they also have corporate customers, such as hotels or hotel chain companies.

About Stained Glass Florida by Csilla Soos

Stained Glass and Leaded Glass Windows In The State Of Florida by Csilla Soós provides custom stained glass windows and doors, church stained glass windows, and ornamental glass surfaces with the Tiffany technique from colored glass in Miami, Florida. They also make stained glass gifts and leaded glass restoration. The company has been creating custom stained glass for five years. Whether one needs a piece for their home, church, or business, Csilla Soós, the artist, will work with her clients to create the perfect design that suits their needs—and her prices are affordable.

Media Contact

Company Name: Stained Glass Florida by Csilla Soos

Contact Person: Csilla Soos

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1(661)627-7245

Country: United States

Website: https://en.sooscsilla.com/stained-glass/

