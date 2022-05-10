Ramakko's Source for Adventure announces New website and Initiatives

Ramakko's Source for Adventure, a Northern Ontario outdoor adventure store, is pleased to launch their brand-new website at Ramakkos.com. The Northern Ontario authority for everything to do with the outdoors, Ramakko's looked to their customers to decide the look and feel of the new website with their national customer survey in Fall 2021. The result is a new website loaded with features to help shoppers have the same great experience online as they do in-store.

Based on the national customer survey, the new site features real-time expert customer service. Ramakko’s also wanted to announce the Ramakko’s Rewards program, as well as the Ramakko’s blog. Customers also made it clear they wanted Ramakko’s to feature the top Canadian brands. It was important for them to shop made in Canada or Canadian-based.

More Details About the new Website’s features:

This means that if a customer has a quick question about what’s happening in-store, Ramakko’s is here to help! Talk to their expert staff from anywhere you can browse the internet. Their experts are on stand-by during regular store hours to help with all of your questions and to help be your “personal shopper” throughout the website by taking pictures, and answering questions from the store floor.

Ramakko’s Rewards: Earn five points for every dollar on your subtotal, and redeem for up to 100 dollars off your next order. The Ramakko’s Rewards program is free to sign up.

Ramakko’s Blog: Featuring tales from the outdoors, tips and guides. Learn how to set up a scrape, how to pick the best kayak for your adventure or check out gear tips from field guides. Blogs will also feature important tips for gear like tents, sleeping bags, fishing, paddling, camp chairs, comfortable hiking shoes, weather-appropriate clothes and other camping, fishing and hunting essentials.

Ramakko’s Operations Manager Brandice Ramakko-Burke said, “It’s important for us to do a website refresh. We listened to customer feedback with the goal of having a website that was easier for them to shop, while providing superior customer service”.

Brandice also said, “We want to get people geared up for spring and summer and help them enjoy all their outdoor adventures to the fullest!”

Ramakko’s invites you to explore the new website. Check out the blog, stump their experts, earn some points, and shop Canadian.

Check out the website now at www.ramakkos.com.

About Ramakko’s Source for Adventure

With a lack of innovation in Sudbury’s fishing community, Brian Ramakko sought out to open a store that offered Sudbury the fishing worlds latest and greatest gadgets and gear. That was 1984. Fast forward to today, where Ramakko’s is now a 20,000 square foot outdoor specialty and safety supply store. We no longer only cater to the fishermen, we have experts suited to outfit you for any adventure. Whether you’re hiking the La Cloche Trails or climbing Kilimanjaro, our experts can suit you up no matter where in the world your adventure takes you.

Media Contact

Company Name: Ramakko’s Source For Adventure

Contact Person: Ramakkos

Email: Send Email

Country: Canada

Website: https://www.ramakkos.com/

