INNOCN 40C1R Monitor: Versatile, Ultra-Wide, for Working and Gaming

A new product released by INNOCN, a 40-inch WQHD 144Hz Computer Monitor 40C1R, is available in the market starting this month. Designed to meet the needs of professional users in the world, INNOCN monitors focus on color performance, providing excellent viewing experience for working from home, design, editing and gaming. The 40C1R offers sleek and practical designs, enhanced connectivity and superior user experience for both home and office workers, including creative professionals and programmers.

INNOCN’s 40C1R display allows users to get the most out of their time at the computer. In the picture-in-picture (PIP) mode, the primary video source is shown in full-screen, while the secondary video source is displayed in a separate sub-window. Two separate displays can be created from two distinct sources using the picture-by-picture (PBP) mode. The 40C1R monitor will make office work a breeze and substantially improve the gaming experience at the same time. For those who work from home and enjoy gaming in their spare time, this is the ideal device.

The 40C1R by INNOCN is a 40 inch ultra-wide 21:9 display monitor that has a 144Hz refresh rate, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and 100% sRGB. The sRGB compatibility means that any content that’s displayed is exhibited just as the designers intended. With a color calibration report, 95 percent DCI-P3 professional color gamut, and an ΔE.

Every progress and creation in the world originate from the thinking of innovators. Color is an expression of their thoughts and a way of perceiving the emotions of the world. In every innovation, the display is no longer just a tool for work, but a window to create value and change the world! INNOCN is committed to restoring all these truths to everyone and satisfies the innovator who has requirements for color to immerse himself in the creation with more concentration and efficiency. INNOCN has already established themselves as industry leaders, with over 260 national patent certificates, but the company is always pushing the envelope even further to boost prosperity and productivity for everyone, everywhere.

This monitor will be available on Amazon on the 9th of May and comes with a tilting, swiveling, and height-adjustable stand. Because low blue light technology is also included, users will be able to achieve maximum comfort while doing what they enjoy.

Product Name: INNOCN 40-inch 144Hz Computer Monitor 40C1R

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09N3G9T16

Manufacturer’s Official Website: https://www.innocn.com

Manufacturer’s Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

