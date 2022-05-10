Monster Tree Service of Green Country East Announces The Recruitment of A New ISA Certified Arborist

Monster Tree Service of Green Country is delighted to announce the recruitment of a new ISA Certified Arborist – Dylan Nall. Dylan is a knowledgeable, enthusiastic, and passionate individual who will be a huge asset and will help to continue the growth of the company.
Dylan grew up in the Tulsa area and graduated from Charles Page High School (Sand Springs) in 2009. He then graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training. He then started his career in the tree industry in 2014, first as a ground hand and later becoming a foreman and a plant health care specialist. In 2017, Dylan became an ISA certified arborist (MW-5953A). In 2020 he became Tree Risk Assessment qualified. Dylan is passionate about tree health and the benefits that trees offer to both humans and the environment. He is also committed to further learning and is looking to sit for the board to become a Certified Master Arborist within the next year.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dylan to the team at Monster Tree Service of Green Country,” said Brian Bounds, co-owner of the company. “We already know that he will be a huge asset to the company with his knowledge, drive, and determination. He is also excellent at customer service, so we have no doubt that our customers will love him. With people like Dylan joining our team, we are confident that the company will continue to grow both now and in the future, with an even higher emphasis on exceeding client expectations.”
Monster Tree Service of Green Country is locally owned and operated by Brian and Beth Bounds. The company is fully insured and targets relationships with their clients as their number one objective. Their teams of professional arborists are committed to providing high-quality services that duly benefit their clients and the environment. They believe that they are not just providing an excellent tree service — they are helping make the world a healthier, more beautiful place together.
For more information about the company and the services they provide, visit their website at https://www.monstertreeservice.com/green-country-east/
Media Contact
Company Name: Monster Tree Service Of Green Country East
Contact Person: Beth Bounds
Email: Send Email
Phone: (918) 262-8700
City: Tulsa
State: OK
Country: United States
Website: https://www.monstertreeservice.com/green-country-east/
