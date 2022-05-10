Trxsik is set to redefine the Crypto Currency Mining space with its exceptional computing power and the safety it offers to customers

Singapore based Trxsik has one of the largest mining centers at 20 MW, which commenced production in 2020

Singapore – Trxsik, a Singapore-based open cryptocurrency mining platform, is revolutionizing this space as it becomes one of the largest mining centers at 20 MW, launched in February 2020. The platform primarily connects sellers or miners with buyers and based on their requirements, the prices are defined, and the order is placed.

“Trxsik has been designed from the ground up with a vision of creating unique and innovative that brings buyers and sellers to the same platform,” said the company’s spokesperson. “Decentralization is the future, and we have created a next-generation platform that we truly believe in; for the miners and traders,” they further added.

Some of the impressive features customers get to avail themselves as soon they sign up are:

150% — 380%, Mining Income in 30 Days

200000$ Promotion Reward for you to promote us on YouTube, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter

Share Your Referral Link to get 17% Referral Commissions

It gets even better, as Trxsik provides several advantages over other mining platforms available in the industry, such as –

Safe and secure depository – funds are deposited separately and audited periodically by regulatory agencies so clients can be sure and have peace of mind. With ten years of professional financial trading experience, each fund is strictly audited to ensure the safety of client funds.

Efficient access to funds – One of the most important missions of Trxsik was to make the interface extremely simple for customers, which is what they have been successful in achieving. The deposit and withdrawal are straightforward and unlimited, allowing customers to deposit anytime, anywhere, and withdraw as fast as two hours.

Speedy payment processing – the state-of-the-art system that provides the industry’s fastest deposit and withdrawal services. The latest technology makes auditing and account opening faster.

Multiple trading servers – Efficient automated processes can effectively improve the speed and accuracy of withdrawals, allowing you to enjoy the best deposit and withdrawal experience



Earn more through invitations

Not just that, Trxsik allows its customers to invite friends and earn more with its invitation code. For instance, direct investment from friend A that a customer invites to register will get 10% of A, 5% of B, and 2% of C. These rewards are integrated into the promotional account. The TRX and USDT of the promotional account can be fully withdrawn on the same day.

Media Contact

Company Name: Rocks Group Co., Ltd.

Email: Send Email

Address:46A Bencoolen St

City: Singapore 189625

Country: Singapore

Website: trxsik.io

