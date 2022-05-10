Miminko US Brings Fashionable, Northern European-Inspired Trendy Pet Clothes and Accessories to Small Pets Worldwide

Miminko US, a popular lifestyle pet brand, has been recognized for its fashionable collection of clothes, harnesses, and other accessories for small dogs and cats. The e-commerce brand’s curated collection of cute and cozy items is allowing a new generation of pet owners and luxury shoppers to showcase the unique personality of their furry companions in new, fun, and fashionable ways.

Each piece in the Miminko collection brings Northern European lifestyles directly to doorsteps and pets worldwide. The brand’s stunning and vibrant petware is the perfect fit for small dogs or cats and inspires them to get casual, cozy, or formal for any occasion – be it a social event or evening at home. Premium harnesses, bandanas, and other clothing items, including signature tank tops, pullovers, knit sweaters, dresses, and raincoats, create exciting ways for pet lovers and fashion people to embrace their pet’s freedom of expression with top-notch and trendy clothing.

The company recently announced a new collection of dog clothing, including puppy clothes, to bring updated, stylish patterns and designs to small dogs and cats worldwide ahead of the coming warmer summer weather. Fashion elements like striped patterns, ribbed collars, ruffles, ribbon knits, and quarter-zips blend high-end style with practical functionality to provide the perfect fit for small dogs or cats, and style for any occasion. New collections are released regularly.

Jayden Lim, the manager of the U.S.-based business, has kept Miminko US dedicated to bringing out the best fashionable clothes, harnesses, and other accessories for four-legged companions. MIMINKO was founded over thirty years ago to bring European-inspired clothing to women before realizing the success of its clothing and deciding to offer clothing for pets so they could look stylish and beautiful alongside their owners.

To learn more about Miminko US, please visit MiminkoPet.com, or browse the current collection of small dog clothes here.

