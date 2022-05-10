Miminko US Brings Fashionable, Northern European-Inspired Trendy Pet Clothes and Accessories to Small Pets Worldwide

Miminko US, a popular lifestyle pet brand, has been recognized for its fashionable collection of clothes, harnesses, and other accessories for small dogs and cats. The e-commerce brand’s curated collection of cute and cozy items is allowing a new generation of pet owners and luxury shoppers to showcase the unique personality of their furry companions in new, fun, and fashionable ways.
Each piece in the Miminko collection brings Northern European lifestyles directly to doorsteps and pets worldwide. The brand’s stunning and vibrant petware is the perfect fit for small dogs or cats and inspires them to get casual, cozy, or formal for any occasion – be it a social event or evening at home. Premium harnesses, bandanas, and other clothing items, including signature tank tops, pullovers, knit sweaters, dresses, and raincoats, create exciting ways for pet lovers and fashion people to embrace their pet’s freedom of expression with top-notch and trendy clothing.
The company recently announced a new collection of dog clothing, including puppy clothes, to bring updated, stylish patterns and designs to small dogs and cats worldwide ahead of the coming warmer summer weather. Fashion elements like striped patterns, ribbed collars, ruffles, ribbon knits, and quarter-zips blend high-end style with practical functionality to provide the perfect fit for small dogs or cats, and style for any occasion. New collections are released regularly.
Jayden Lim, the manager of the U.S.-based business, has kept Miminko US dedicated to bringing out the best fashionable clothes, harnesses, and other accessories for four-legged companions. MIMINKO was founded over thirty years ago to bring European-inspired clothing to women before realizing the success of its clothing and deciding to offer clothing for pets so they could look stylish and beautiful alongside their owners.
To learn more about Miminko US, please visit MiminkoPet.com, or browse the current collection of small dog clothes here.
Media Contact
Company Name: Miminko
Contact Person: Jayden L.
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.miminkopet.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.