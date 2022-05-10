Real Estate Agent Lynn Drake Releases New Book, "Do You Speak Purchase," On Buying Commercial Properties for Businesses

Troy, MI – Lynn Drake, an accomplished commercial real estate broker, recently announced the release of her new book, “Do You Speak Purchase,” on Amazon.

A practical guide for business owners, Lynn brings thirty-five years of commercial real estate experience to each page so readers can learn how to purchase commercial buildings for their businesses. The accessible resource helps business owners not only identify properties but protect themselves as well during the process with decades of collected commercial real estate wisdom, terminology, and tips. Interviews from industry experts shed light on what they do, and why it is important, in a process that starts before the search begins and takes the buyer through signing the final closing documents.

The book’s approach makes identifying office, warehouse, or retail space easy to comprehend. It reviews the necessary steps for buying such properties and shows readers how to avoid common pitfalls during the process. Each approach and recommendation offered has been tried and tested by Lynn through her own real estate experience, in which she has closed over 1,500 real estate transactions ranging from small business tenant leases to the sale and purchase of industrial complexes.

“I am excited to announce this new book for business owners looking to secure their first commercial real estate building for their business,” remarked agent Lynn Drake. “A resource for all buyers, ‘Do You Speak Purchase’ helps business owners protect themselves with expert-level knowledge so they can identify and execute the best deal,” she added.

The founder of Compass Commercial, Lynn specializes in tenant and buyer representation across the United States. She previously worked at Kelly Services, where she managed its real estate portfolio activity across North America at over 1,000 locations and quickly rose to prominence for her work across the commercial real estate market. Her latest book follows in the success of her 2017 title “Do You Speak Lease,” a must-read for those who need to lease office, industrial, or retail space and have been frustrated by the process of finding properties.

Get “Do You Speak Purchase” today on Amazon here. To learn more, please visit Compass-Commercial.com or connect with Lynn Drake on LinkedIn here.

