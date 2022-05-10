Mike Leffingwell, a well-known promoter from Nashville, advocates protecting the country music genre

Nashville, USA – Mike Leffingwell from Nashville, Tennessee, is one of the most renowned promoters in the state, mostly known for working with leading country music artists and organizing tours and concerts on their behalf. Marketing these events is a skill that he has honed and comes naturally to him.
“I always speak my mind, and I think this is one of the reasons people enjoy working with me.” Said Mike. “I have built a successful music company over the years; though I have had my fair share of legal issues, my resilience and perseverance have helped me push through,” he added.
Mike is a firm believer that the current state of country music doesn’t do justice to its essence. Contemporary country music is governed by artists’ social media presence and Big money Record Labels. “The new country music is gaining popularity because labels buy their spots on radio. I sometimes jokingly say, maybe Elon musk will buy Country music and Nashville and make it country again,” Mike noted.
Nashville’s iconic shop and a country music institution for over 70 years, Ernest Tubb, has decided to shut shop after being a crucial part of Nashville’s country music landscape. The shop was founded by Grand Ole Opry legend Ernest Tubb in 1947, and it has been a destination for country music lovers to gather.
“It is absolutely disheartening to see Ernest Tubb closing shop. It has been there for generations. This closure is a wake-up call for country music lovers, and we remain committed to preserving the long and rich history of country music in Nashville,” Mike further added.
For more information, visit https://mikeleffingwellnashville.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Mike Leffingwell Nashville
Contact Person: Music City Public Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://mikeleffingwellnashville.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.