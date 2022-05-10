Mike Leffingwell, a well-known promoter from Nashville, advocates protecting the country music genre

Born in Huntington WV, Leffingwell has been recognized as one of the best promoters in Nashville.

Nashville, USA – Mike Leffingwell from Nashville, Tennessee, is one of the most renowned promoters in the state, mostly known for working with leading country music artists and organizing tours and concerts on their behalf. Marketing these events is a skill that he has honed and comes naturally to him.

“I always speak my mind, and I think this is one of the reasons people enjoy working with me.” Said Mike. “I have built a successful music company over the years; though I have had my fair share of legal issues, my resilience and perseverance have helped me push through,” he added.

Mike is a firm believer that the current state of country music doesn’t do justice to its essence. Contemporary country music is governed by artists’ social media presence and Big money Record Labels. “The new country music is gaining popularity because labels buy their spots on radio. I sometimes jokingly say, maybe Elon musk will buy Country music and Nashville and make it country again,” Mike noted.

Nashville’s iconic shop and a country music institution for over 70 years, Ernest Tubb, has decided to shut shop after being a crucial part of Nashville’s country music landscape. The shop was founded by Grand Ole Opry legend Ernest Tubb in 1947, and it has been a destination for country music lovers to gather.

“It is absolutely disheartening to see Ernest Tubb closing shop. It has been there for generations. This closure is a wake-up call for country music lovers, and we remain committed to preserving the long and rich history of country music in Nashville,” Mike further added.

