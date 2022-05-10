Bowtie Kids – Celebrates Community Impact 2nd Annual Courage & Confidence Awards

Fort Lauderdale, FL – May 10th, 2022 – Bowtie Kids celebrates community advocates at their 2nd Annual Courage & Confidence Awards, benefiting children suffering from chronic pain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bowtie Kids will host the 2nd Annual Courage & Confidence Awards on May 26, 2022, at The Venue Fort Lauderdale. This is an inspiring and impactful event that brings the community together to honor awardees for their leadership, service, and impact on the community while raising awareness about children living with chronic pain.

The Courage & Confidence Awards is an evening filled with high-energy, live performances and two fashion shows featuring youth and adults designed to inspire courage and confidence by challenging the social norms of beauty and fashion. Aside from the main events of the evening, American Idol Season 10 Alum Matthew Darren will open the night, followed by a special performance from singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Adam David and Co-Host Edric Dibble.

“This is an important event in our community,” Karen Prescod, the CEO, and Founder of BTK, said. “We are honoring amazing leaders for their commitment and service, raising awareness that 1 in 4 children suffer from chronic pain, and supporting the children and their families as they overcome their challenges. Being there for the children and families we serve is personal. I know what they are facing because of my chronic pain journey, and this event is important so that they know they have support and are not alone!”

Event Details:

Bowtie Kids are presenting this special evening. It is co-hosted by Jane Bolin, Oakland Park Commissioner, and Edric Dibble, Co-Founder of Chatterbox of South Florida, both valued community members.

Date: May 26th, 2022

Time: Cocktail Hour 6 PM; Program Begins at 7 PM

Location: The Venue Fort Lauderdale 2345 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305 Tickets: $150 (limited tickets available)

About Awardees and Award Categories:

The evening will be dedicated to celebrating and highlighting those who are willing to be courageous and confident in taking on their own lives as they advocate for the lives of others. Each award category corresponds to one of the Five Bowtie Kids Empowerment Principles (EMPs) SELF-DISCOVERY, SELF-AWARENESS, SELF-WORTH, SELF-EXPRESSION, and SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT & ADVOCACY.

The Discovery Award (EMP Self-Discovery) – Susan Nyamora (https://floridiansforrecovery.org/susan-nyamoras-bio/) is a devoted advocate for individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use challenges. She is a compassionate business leader at heart with a Master’s degree in Social Work. Ms. Nyamora is not just an advocate; she is a hands-on leader who strongly believes in just and equal treatment for all. As a person in long-term recovery, she understands the importance of personal responsibility, as well as individual recovery pathways.

The Vision Award (EMP Self-Awareness) – Josiah D. Graham, Esq (https://grahaminjuryfirm.com/). is the founder and managing partner of the Graham Injury Firm, representing victims suffering from catastrophic injuries. In the last year, representing victims of car accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, and negligent security, Josiah has obtained settlements totaling nearly $10,000,000 for his clients. He takes pride in working cases that are often referred to as impossible to win—for clients who cannot afford to lose.

The Be You Award (EMP Self-Worth) – Commissioner Sabrina Javellana (https://www.hallandalebeachfl.gov/1199/Commissioner-Sabrina-Javellana-Seat-2), a lifelong resident of Hallandale Beach, has served as the city’s first Asian American Commissioner and Broward County’s youngest elected official since November 2018. Former Vice Mayor and Commissioner Javellana is also a proud alumnus of Hallandale High School and Florida International University. Commissioner Javellana believes in proactively crafting policy with a lens of equity, justice, and community and has championed legislation locally on issues such as protecting our water, divesting from fossil fuels, banning the box, enacting paid family leave to new parents, and more to boldly build a future where we all can thrive.

The Creative Contribution Award (EMP Self-Expression) – McKenzie Blu (https://www.facebook.com/mckenziebluartist/) is a 20-year-old artist who has had an engrossment in art all her life. She experimented with all types of media, finding her way to oil paint. She took a particular interest in portraits as she could portray her emotions through them. With her long history of chronic pain and debilitating mental illnesses, Blu’s goal with her art is to bring awareness to mental health issues and show how art can be a coping mechanism for herself and others.

The Graciela Valdes Community Advocate Award – The community nominates, votes (https://woobox.com/bzei4w), and chooses the Community Advocate Awardee. The winner will have a history of community service and a proven ability to lead, organize, empower, and inspire others.

Graciela Valdes (https://news.nova.edu/news-releases/nsu-student-creates-program-to-help-develop-high-school-students-english-speaking-skills/) & Daryl Hulce (https://news.nova.edu/news-releases/nsu-student-creates-program-to-help-develop-high-school-students-english-speaking-skills/) won Graciela Valdes Community Advocate Award 2021

Bowtie Kids defines chronic pain as an unbearable constant physical pain that limits and interferes with the childhood experience.

“Wearing a bowtie is a powerful statement; it’s about being courageously confident and fully expressed! Bowtie Kids designs a space where children and families impacted by chronic pain can regain their confidence to experience childhood freedom,” said Karen Prescod, CEO & Founder of #BowtieKids and Chief Statement Maker of #The Bowtie Gurl.

Bowtie Kids is an impact-driven for-purpose organization that inspires courage and confidence in youth living with chronic pain and support their families by transforming lives through personal development, community building, and gardening to build a sustainable quality of life.

