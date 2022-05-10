Don Daniel Partners with the #1 Motivational Speaker in the WORLD, Eric Thomas to UNLEASH An Unforgettable 3-Day Money Mindset Retreat for Entrepreneurs

The Money Mindset Event of the YEAR IS HERE!

Developing A Spiritual Money Mindset; Hosted by Don Daniel- the Genuis Creator and Visionary of the P.I.L.L Method; has locked arms with the #1 Motivational Speaker in the World, Eric Thomas for an Unforgettable 3-Day Retreat for Entrepreneurs!

Joining this awe-inspiring lineup includes more than a dozen Top-Notch Industry experts, Real-estate, business, marketing, and spiritual professionals Ready to Unleash the untold secrets to Creating and Sustaining Generational Wealth for the Modern-Day Entrepreneur!

Participants are encouraged to lean in and learn from a host of subjects including, but not limited to, Total Debt Elimination, acquiring property with no money out of pocket, building business and personal credit, creating passive income, and how to lend millions of dollars without a license, and much more!

Participants will develop a bulletproof mindset to help them overcome any obstacle preventing their success!

This event will sell out! Serious Entrepreneurs, Business owners, Nonprofit organizations, and Anyone with a desire to build Generational Wealth is highly encouraged to purchase tickets NOW!

Register Now: SMMindset.com

Participation has its Perks!

Guests are provided a room at The Gaylord Opryland Resort for an exclusive discounted rate for all 3 days. Breakfast & lunch are included with each ticket. VIP ticket holders will have Greenroom access to guest speakers to quench their burning questions.

Meet Keynote Speaker: Dr. Eric Thomas, “The Hip Hop Preacher”

Eric Thomas, Ph.D., is a critically acclaimed author, World-renowned speaker, educator, pastor, and audible.com Audie Awards Finalist. ET, as he is better known, has taken the world by storm, with his creative, common-sense approach to living a successful, satisfying professional and personal life. Through a significant social media presence and regular domestic and international tours, “ET, The Hip Hop Preacher” has become a global phenomenon!

Meet Event Host: Don Daniel, Best-Selling Author & Founder of the P.I.L.L Method

Don Daniel is the Founder and Chairman of PILL Method International. His company is responsible for developing a systematic approach to learning to read the language in which loans are written, the language of Amortized Interest. Don explains these four concepts and more in his bestselling book The PILL Method: A Better Way To Eliminate Debt, where he also articulates that reason for his innovative insights into amortization schedules; a few years ago Don was diagnosed with Adult ASD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, commonly known as Aspergers.

Aspergers is a high-functioning form of Autism. Don’s most important message is telling individuals the truth about debt elimination and wealth creation. With personal instruction and guidance from The PILL Method’s artificially intelligent Opportunity Cost Calculator his clients can be totally debt free, including their mortgage, student loans, business loans, auto loans, and credit cards in an average of 7 to 9 years. Real estate investors, whose main interest may not be debt elimination, can now accrue equity 4 to 5 times faster at a much lower interest cost and cash out years earlier!

Meet Event Facilitator: Dr. Cynthia Videau, “Website Whisperer”

Dr. Cynthia Videau is an International Best-Selling Author, Speaker, expert Web Designer, and CEO and founder of C.Beyond Marketing Resource Center, LLC.; a multi-dimensional marketing proprietor, offering state of the art web design, marketing, and other business essentials, to a diverse clientele. Cynthia, often regarded as “The Website Whisperer”, has established both public and professional respect, through her unyielding commitment to excellence.

Cynthia has been awarded Top 25 Women in business for 2021 by Courageous Woman Magazine, nominated for Female Entrepreneur of the Year by Catalyst in Huntsville, Alabama, is a 2021 Women of Black Excellence Honoree, by Jesus Coffee & Prayer Christian Publishing House, is currently, a Women Breaking Barriers Honoree, with Breaking Barriers Television, and was recently featured, as the cover girl for Fashion GXD magazine (Issue #18). She is a Proud For(bes) the Culture member- a platform of Forbes; compiled of Elite Black and Brown professionals crushing glass ceilings and breaking down barriers for people of color. She can be found at www.cynthiavideau.com

Other Trailblazing Speakers include:

Jarrett Albritton (Metadata Agency™ (MDA), J. Massey (Cashflow Diary) John Bing, Become The Bank! (Nation Mac Lending), Kenyatta Butcher (Making Your Business Bank Ready!), Flame Newton CEO, (The School Of Credit (TSOC), Chandler (Founder, CEO, High-Performance Fundability Coach, Get Fundable!), Alisha Cooper (Biz Fund Academy), Anthony Glenn (V.A. Loan Entitlement Expert), Stephanie Gutierrez (Realtor/ADU Strategist, EXP Realty), Odis James (James Street Capital), Dr. Delaine Smith (Realtor, Edge Realty Network, LLC), Sean Lashley (Digital Business Card, 10kCards), Shiloh Lundahl (Real Estate Investor), Derrick Forston, Don Love, & Jacob Jennings.

