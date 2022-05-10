New Website Launched For New Book By Veteran Earl Dusty Trimmer

Earl "Dusty" Trimmer has announced the launch of his new website for his fourth book "Unbreakable Hearts II"

Press Release-Spring 2022: Earl “Dusty” Trimmer, the combat veteran and author of four books, has released his new website for his current book, Unbreakable Hearts II. Dusty Trimmer says that he wants America to be sure the Vietnam generation and their achievements do not fade away from the memories of today’s Americans. The Vietnam War generation has been fading away because of scores of premature deaths. Dusty Trimmer wants America to be sure, “We Are Not Dead Yet.” The fourth book by “Dusty,” NEW BOOK RELEASE-Spring 2022, the latest in this series, belongs in the homes of every Vietnam veteran, family member, or loved one.

Unbreakable Hearts II provides something long overdue, and that is an everlasting legacy. It is well-deserved and well earned by these great American heroes. The heroics of these amazing warriors have been exceptionally captured in this well-researched 706-page book. The book is a heartwarming and highly passionate account or an expose of what really happened in the war and is still happening to the survivors on both sides that fought there. According to Earl “Dusty” Trimmer, the author of UNBREAKABLE HEARTS II, the book will take the readers’ breath away from the very first pages. It is engrossing and absolutely gripping, right from the first chapter featuring a female Viet Cong heroine called “Apache” to the final chapter dedicated to American soldiers and Marines. They risked their lives trying to save babies and not kill them.

The book is available at most of the major booksellers now. Autographed copies can also be ordered directly from the author. The book is also available in three forms – Kindle, Hardcover, Paperback through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Engram, and other major booksellers. Unbreakable Hearts II was recently named the Book of the Month February 2022 by Anita Finley’s BOOMER TIMES & SENIOR LIFE Magazine for February. “My admiration for Dusty Trimmer has soared into the universe of those who make a difference as dedicated writers and those with an indelible purpose. Once you read this book, you will never forget it,” says Anita Finley, Editor BOOMER TIMES.

Trimmer also dedicates a special chapter to the profound accomplishments of former President Donald Trump for America’s veterans who were denied their rightful healthcare benefits by the Veterans Administration for decades until Mr. Trump stepped up. UNBREAKABLE HEARTS II is available on all bookseller websites like Amazon and website: www.veteransstrikebackgroup.com

Purchases and donations of any amount will go towards the PROUD LEGACY of Vietnam Vet Families.

