CEO, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (Stock Symbol: AITX) Founder and CEO, Robotic Assistance Devices

Steve Reinharz is the CEO of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (Stock Symbol:AITX) and Founder and CEO of the company’s three wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), RAD-M, developing mobile security solutions, and RAG-G, specializing in software, firmware and engineering solutions for robotics. Reinharz is a seasoned leader in the physical security industry with over 25 years of experience holding various roles across multiple disciplines. Reinharz has led $AITX/RAD to create and launch a successful line of artificial intelligence-powered solutions specifically developed for the guarding and facility management industries. As of January 2022, the company has over 200 units installed globally, and these devices have logged over 1.5 million paid operating hours in the field.

Steve Reinharz

Mr. Reinharz’ experience is multi-faceted in that he started and managed his own security integration company at the age of 24, becoming one of California’s premier systems integrator. Subsequently, he was an integral member of the team that successfully sold an integrator to a global security firm for $42 million and has since held various other security industry roles. Steve regularly speaks and contributes to panels at ISC East and West, plus ASIS.

Reinharz credits his almost two years of work performed with the LAPD as the basis for many of the technological innovations that he has successfully launched. His work with the LAPD was enabled by Captain (III) Charlie Beck who later went on to be LAPD’s Chief for 9 years. The concept of ‘force-multiplication’ has been at the center of his entire career. Specifically using advance artificial intelligence-enabled devices to expand and improve client security and drive overall security costs down.

$AITX/RAD’s current customers include 2 of the top 5 global firms and 5 of the Fortune 25. Reinharz’ vision has grabbed the attention of Allied Universal as they were his first dealer and are currently his largest dealer. RAD has 25 guarding company dealers and Reinharz is regularly featured on security industry podcasts and other media outlets.

Under Reinharz’ leadership and vision, RAD has become the leader in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based security and facility robots. Some believe that he literally wrote the book on it, the ARS (Autonomous Remote Services) Manifesto with over 4,000 unique downloads. By applying the concepts that he introduces in his ARS Manifesto, RAD clients have been able to augment the duties and functions of existing guarding staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. RAD’s robotic solutions are quickly moving into a variety of industries such as government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

For additional information on the company and Mr. Reinharz, please visit aitx.ai, radsecurity.com, https://stevereinharz.com/

