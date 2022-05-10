Top Refrigerants offers EU consumers a choice of fluorinated gases at competitive prices

Top Refrigerants offers EU consumers – from individuals to wholesalers – a choice of 99.99% pure fluorinated gases, in compliance with EU directives, at competitive prices with discounts for large orders.

Top Refrigerants is a distributor of refrigerant gas, air conditioning units, and accessories based out of Portugal. The company has more than 20 years of experience in the sector and offers all models of fluorinated gases, including R134A, R410A, R404A, R32, R407F, R407H, R449A, R422D, R407C, R427A, and R1234yf. Top Refrigerants retails 99.99% pure gas in EU-certified refillable refrigerant gas bottles via its webstore. The company only ships within the EU and Canary Islands.

“Refrigerants are crucial to almost every aspect of modern life, from air conditioning our homes and cars to keeping our food fresh. They also have multiple industrial applications that may be unfamiliar to people who don’t work in the chemical sector. These include the transportation of perishables and electronic goods long-distance, preserving grocery items, refrigeration of pharmaceuticals, the cooling of big data and power utility centers, maintaining skating rinks for winter sports like ice hockey and curling, and research projects like CERN’s Large Hadron Collider to name a few,” explains a representative for Top Refrigerants.

“However, the ongoing surge in natural gas prices is putting the squeeze on consumers’ pockets and making it challenging for them to sustain their current lifestyle. We understand that many people throughout the EU face the tough decision between heating or eating. That’s why we aim to bring them a choice of premium quality refrigerant gases at the best possible prices,” continues the representative.

“There are several reasons for the rapidly rising natural gas prices, not least being an increase in demand globally as countries exit the Covid-19 lockdown and restart their economies. A longer than usual winter last year, competition from East Asian countries for gas, problems on the supply end, delayed maintenance, and less investment have combined to fuel the natural gas costing crises.”

“The war in Ukraine is also a significant factor as Russia is the largest exporter of natural gas into the block, representing 43.4% of imports from outside the UE in 2020, followed by Norway.”

Top Refrigerants is specifically promoting its range of domestic refrigerant gases certified directly from the factory, including:

R134A – a pure, ozone-friendly HFC refrigerant gas that replaces R12 in new installations and is compatible with POE oils.

R410A – which is typically used for charging domestic air conditioning units. It is an ozone-friendly substitute for R32, non-flammable, can be used in high temperatures, and allows better performance of compressors.

R404A – an ozone-friendly substitute for R502 that’s ideal for use in new appliances with medium or low cooling temperature requirements.

R1234yf – a first in a new class of air conditioning refrigerants with a global warming potential of less than 150 developed to comply with EU Directive 2006/40/EC, which came into force in 2011.

“Without refrigerants, many of the modern comforts we enjoy daily would be impossible. With the cost of natural gas now four times higher than it was last year in Europe and with the crisis unlikely to abate before the spring, there’s never been a better time to take advantage of Top Refrigerants’ excellent prices,” concludes the representative.

