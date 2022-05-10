Tool Wrangler unveils the ultimate tool storage gifts for Father's Day 2022

Buying a gift for Dad can be difficult at the best of times and Father’s Day is fast approaching. A guy only needs so many ties and “World’s Best Dad” mugs. For anyone with a handyman in the family, consider these garage organization gifts from Tool Wrangler:

Does Dad use DeWalt tools? Get him something he really wants with this DIY 8 piece kit from Tool Wrangler® featuring 5 DeWalt 20V tool holders, 3 DeWalt battery mounts, an adjustment screwdriver and mounting hardware all with a lifetime warranty!

These tool organizers turn a messy garage into an organized workshop in minutes not only protecting tools from damage, but allowing for convenient one handed access. Hanging power tools also frees-up valuable bench and shelf space.

Tool Wrangler manufactures their tool mounts and battery holders domestically using an injection molding process for superior strength. In addition, they use an ultra-strong glass fiber reinforced polymer and stand behind their products with a lifetime warranty. No more lost or damaged tools!

It’s not just Dads that deserve great gifts; Mother’s Day is just around the corner and to commemorate the occasion, Tool Wrangler has announced they will be releasing their much anticipated Milwaukee M18 holders on May 8th this year.

The Milwaukee M18 holders from Tool Wrangler feature the same great build quality and warranty as their other products. Customers can also feel good knowing the polymer is 100% recycled material. Did we mention they are ridiculously strong?

The patent pending design secures tools in place using friction which can be adjusted using the included driver. Bits & blades even be left safely installed while the tools are stored. The M18 holders come in a mixed 8 pack containing 4 tool mounts and 4 battery holders.

For the mechanic in the family, Tool Wrangler offers the Air Wrangler™ which works with air tools. The locking pneumatic tool holders secure equipment in place with an automatic push-to-lock function allowing for one handed operation.

They can be mounted by bolting to metal or screwing into wood with the included hardware. The best part is they are universal meaning no matter what kind of air fittings Dad uses, these will work! Currently available in packs of 5.

Tool Wrangler is a start-up established in 2020 as a result of the pandemic but they have been working on their designs since as early as 2015. “I have always been passionate about organization systems, especially when it comes to the garage. I grew up with a father who taught me that tools always had their place and needed to be returned after use.” says Andrew, Director of Tool Wrangler Ltd.

“Over the years, I had tried peg board, tool bags, tools boxes, and custom cases, but nothing did the trick and most options were expensive or took a huge amount of space. One evening I got the idea to hang the tools up but I was shocked to find an option didn’t exist so I got to work. After a couple of years tinkering, I had perfected the design but it wasn’t until the pandemic hit and my work situation changed that I committed to inventing full time.” he goes on to explain.

Since those humble beginnings in the garage, they have gone on to release tool & battery holders for DeWalt, Milwaukee, Pneumatic tool, and they are currently working on designs for Makita and Bosch along with some other exciting products due out later this year.

“Our guiding principal is simple; we build products the way we want them made for ourselves without compromising quality and we provide customer service the way we want to be treated. Our source material is produced in the US, our packaging comes from California, the molding takes place in Canada, and even our mounting hardware is sourced domestically!”

“The response has been overwhelming and thanks to the support of our loyal customers, we are able to continue developing new innovative products to help people get organized.”

The quest to find the perfect gift for Dad is finally over. Stop searching for a gift, and Dad can stop looking for his tools!

The company tells us; “If you’re considering placing an order, don’t wait. Order early to ensure your gift arrives in time for Father’s Day, we expect our first run of Milwaukee M18 holders will sell out quickly.”

The full line of products from Tool Wrangler is available on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca with Milwaukee launching later this month. They will also be available directly from their new website: www.ToolWrangler.com

