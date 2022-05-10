The Power of Podcasting with Sinead Acevedo

Sinead Acevedo, founder of Her Voice Hub, host of Speak Her Mind, and creator of Podcast Expert Program.

“Empowering female entrepreneurs to embrace their authentic voice through podcasting- whether that’s starting one or creating your own profitable podcast business.”

Yet not so long ago, Sinead was burning through the night oil as a Chef. Hospitality is not made for the weak- it teaches hard work, builds stamina, and pushes people through their exhaustion to keep moving forward. Even though this seemed hard, it came easy to Sinead; she loved it. The drive, the adrenaline of the rush.

Sounds amazing, right? Not entirely – “It was only until I was 38weeks eight months pregnant and still working in this hot and sweaty kitchen that I realized there was no exception- if you want to make a change here, they are called “excuses” and seen as a sign of weakness,” recalls Sinead.

Wanting to make a career shift when reaching 30 is sometimes frowned upon – and people might feel devalued or utterly insane- but for Sinead, family comes first. The transition into the online space was wild and exciting, but a constant hustle to find the next piece of the puzzle- besides the fact of trying to figure out motherhood at the same time.

The online space is packed full of opportunities, but people must constantly hustle to unearth these opportunities. Taking charge entails leaving society and the mountains of unsolicited warnings to make that change. Sinead notes that making the career shift was not easy due to societal expectations; however, taking the plunge was the best decision for her life.

“It was exciting yet so overwhelming. I had no idea where or what I was supposed to do.”

However, Podcasting attracted Sinead, fascinated her, and spiked her creativity. This was when she started to uncover the Power of Podcasting.

Podcasting is a world that allows people to tell their stories, share experiences and connect with audiences worldwide. Sinead also observed that her clients began to grow and “become a reflection of their brand and personality.”

As a growing entrepreneur, Sinead is furthering the magic of podcasting. Where she helps female entrepreneurs grow their businesses, supports Millenials escape the 9-to-5 rat race, and enriches audiences’ lives with impactful stories and experiences. Her Voice Hub has become an incredible space for Sinead to empower people. She describes podcasting as “a perfect combination of authority, visibility and a dose of personality- but most of all… IMPACT!” For businesses, podcasting can help build authority with their target consumers and audiences.

Besides podcasting through Her Voice Hub, Sinead also helps podcast experts start and scale through her podcast expert program. The Premier Entrepreneurship Program for Aspiring Business owners. “Podcast Expert is so much more than your basic “online course.” Podcast Expert takes the skills you already have and transforms them into a Profitable Podcast Business, with educational content, a private community, and access to exclusive private workshops from today’s top Podcast Experts.”

Media Contact

Company Name: Her Voice Hub

Contact Person: Sinead Acevedo

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.hervoicehub.com/

