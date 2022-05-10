The Interior Design Company Leading the Adoption of Wallpapers in Homes

Livette's Wallpapers is a company creating wallpapers and wall murals to complement the ideal home.

Wallpapers are in a class of their own as far as interior decoration is concerned. They are beloved for adding a lot of style and personality to a room. Their versatile textures, beautiful prints, and gorgeous designs are also useful for breaking up the monochromatic look of a space. What’s more, they have the ability to add warmth and depth to a home.

Wallpapers used to be extremely popular in the 20th century and no home was considered complete without them. But the shift towards modernism and minimalism in the 21st century with its white and gray walls led them to fall out of favor with the public.

Technology advancement has, however, led to the production of durable wallpapers made with lasting dyes that can easily be applied and removed. As a result, people now have a renewed interest in decorating their homes with wallpapers. And for Livette’s Wallpapers, this renaissance couldn’t have come at a better time.

Livette’s Wallpapers is a company on a mission to wrap the entire corners of the world with its high-quality wallpapers. From the quality of its products and with interior design as its passion, this shouldn’t be a hard task for the company. It also helps that the company is run by people who are sharing their combined love of art and beautiful living spaces through their work.

Livette’s Wallpapers come in customizable wallpaper designs to ensure that everyone is able to design an interior setting that suits their tastes. Each of the wallpaper and wall mural designs is available in the traditional non-woven style and the self-adhesive, or peel and stick, style. They are also grouped according to styles like bohemian, modern, Scandinavian and so on. There are even collections for different areas of the house and occupants.

Then there is the range of breathtaking colors and intriguing textures that these wallpapers come in. From its bestselling modern delicate herringbone design to pink paintbrush maze design and down to a calming rain blue mural, it is certain that prospective customers will be spoilt for choice. But in the rare event that a customer is not satisfied with the available designs or colors, Livette’s Wallpapers can provide them with a wallpaper that has been customized to their exact taste. It is noteworthy to mention, at this point, that all of the products are made in Europe, Latvia but 90% of production goes to the US market.

Livette’s Wallpapers isn’t just about wallpapers, unlike what its name implies. Since the company is all about interior design, it’s already working on other ideas that align with its vision of creating beautiful living spaces. In line with that, the company has recently added wall art prints that can be mixed and matched with its removable wallpapers to create the perfect accent wall.

About the company

Livette’s Wallpapers was founded by the duo of Liv and John in 2014. In recognition of its outstanding work since then, the company was honored by the IFDA NY Division as the Best In The Show in Wall Coverings section at the NY NOW Design Fair in Winter 2020. Livette’s Wallpapers has also been featured in Vogue, The New York Times, HGTV, Elle Décor, Forbes, Hunker, Architectural Digest, among others.

Media Contact

Company Name: Livette's Wallpaper

Contact Person: Liv

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: http://www.livetteswallpaper.com

