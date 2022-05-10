Flowscape is putting Swedish Proptech on the map by assisting FMs in the shift to Hybrid working

The pandemic has not only stirred interest in the concept of hybrid working, but it has also highlighted the possibility for substantial cost savings. New innovative solutions are now making the dream of a hybrid office possible.

Hybrid working is on the rise. In a recent research study by CBRE, 73% of business leaders responded that hybrid working would be part of their long-term strategy after Covid-19 lockdowns – and facility managers are the ones leading the quest to encourage people back to the workplace.

Flowscape Solutions, a Swedish company that has been one of the driving innovators within the smart office segment, believes that the technological trends in 2022 will be centered around downsizing office space, increasing collaboration opportunities on-site and adapting hot desking for individual work. Substantial shifts like these are never clear-cut, and it is becoming clear that technical solutions are essential to support FMs in this important task.

Hybrid work schedules provides new opportunities for cost savings

The pandemic has not only stirred interest in the concept of flexible working but has also highlighted the possibility for companies to reduce office space and premises costs. Many have now realized that there are large sums to be saved on reduced space, and new surveys show that business leaders plan to reduce their office space by an average of 30% (Mckinsey & Co 2021). Since office space, depending on location, usually costs SEK 50-250 thousand per employee per year, the move towards flexible workplaces can result in massive savings for companies worldwide.

“The customers we have contact with no longer see permanent workplaces as a sustainable and long-term strategy. Even if you want to keep the offices, the benefits of remote work have made many people re-think. Today, almost everyone agrees that the offices need to be redesigned to meet the requirements and wishes that employees today place on flexibility”, says Peter Reigo, CEO of Flowscape.

In 2022 and 2023, reducing office space will thus be one of the companies’ most important strategies for reducing costs and increasing competitiveness. To complete that journey, digital solutions are necessary. Software is needed to enable booking of workplaces and parking spaces, analyze office usage and to ensure that teams are in the same days of the week and can sit together. With the right solutions, it will be possible to optimize the use of the premises and at the same time create an efficient staff-flow.

“Smart Office solutions have in the past focused almost exclusively on large international companies with several offices. Recent studies on the subject indicate that the Smart Office segment will see a significant increase in demand in the upcoming years.” Says Magnus Arildsson, Managing Director of Flowscape North America.

Flowscape Solutions has been leading the drive to encourage employees back to the office, together with their enterprise customers worldwide. With workspace management tools specifically designed to manage hybrid work schedules, Facility Managers now have unprecedented opportunities to create spaces that employees want to return to while simultaneously optimizing real estate costs.

