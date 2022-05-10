Live From Your Soul: Helping women create TRUE deep peace with their bodies through the TRUE Deep Body Peace Program

The TRUE Deep Body Peace Program helps women achieve true deep peace with their bodies, embrace their worthiness, and live as the goddesses they are.

Ashley Schoborg has devoted her life to helping women see through the cultural messaging surrounding women’s bodies and embrace their worth.

Through Live From Your Soul and her TRUE Deep Body Peace Program, Ashley helps women create inner peace surrounding their body and live as their most authentic self, by helping them break free from societal standards placed on them, as well as personal expectations.

Live From Your Soul is a passion project for Ashley Schoborg, M.A. She is an exercise physiologist and personal trainer turned women’s empowerment and embodiment coach. She explains that one of the biggest struggles women go through is with their bodies. By empowering women to create TRUE Deep peace with their bodies, more people can fully love themselves and live their deepest truths.

The TRUE Deep Body Peace Program recognizes that many women wish their bodies looked different. Ashley explains that the most common question she receives is, “can I create TRUE Deep peace with my body even if I want to change the way it looks?” To this, Ashley gives a resounding YES! While this answer confuses most people, Ashley explains that achieving a TRUE Deep body peace has nothing to do with aesthetic preferences. “Creating TRUE deep body peace is all about our beliefs about our own worth in regards to the appearance of our body. It is about learning how to transcend the messaging we’ve internalized by this culture about a woman’s worth being attached to the appearance of her body.”

For a long time, women have been putting themselves through strenuous procedures and standards in order to fit into their aesthetic preferences and the standards set by society. However, most spend all their lives trying to change and ‘fix’ their bodies but are never at peace with it.

Speaking from experience, Ashley explains that learning how to transcend this cultural messaging and connect to where her worth really is has helped her make a massive shift in her life and hopes more women do the same. “Because if we have our worth attached to our body (believing that our worth is attached to the way it looks), we are always in this body prison as I call it… no matter what it looks like.”

Therefore, the TRUE Deep Body Peace Program kickstarts the unlearning and relearning process. The program also helps women address the inner voice that constantly berates them for their appearance, eating habits, weight, exercise habits, beauty choices, etc.

Ashley, through this program, explains that the solution to silencing that constant judgmental inner voice doesn’t come from changing the body, it comes from learning how to create TRUE deep peace with it and live as the goddesses we are.

Through Live From Your Soul, Ashley shares in-depth knowledge and programs to help empower women in various ways. Ashley also breaks down the differences between aesthetic preferences and attaching worth to the body. The TRUE Deep Body Peace Program trains people to change their internal dialogue, giving them a new positive and self-loving outlook on their bodies. Live From Your Soul is changing how women view themselves and relate to their bodies, creating true freedom and peace.

Media Contact

Company Name: Live From Your Soul

Contact Person: Ashley Schoborg

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: http://www.lfysoul.com/

