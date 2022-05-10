Household Essential Company Lovely Poo Poo Launches Bamboo Toilet Paper, Saving Earth One Roll at A Time

Lovely Poo Poo, a Washington-based household essential company, recently launched bamboo toilet paper, making it one of the first few to offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional toilet paper.

Traditional toilet paper leads to deforestation, thus, majorly contributing to climate change and threatening wildlife. Comparatively, the Bamboo-based toilet paper is sustainable, biodegradable, super soft on the skin, and reliable.

Looking at the toilet paper industry from a sustainability standpoint, it devastates the forest. Millions of trees are cut to produce them every year; therefore, it has become a need of the hour to look at sustainable alternatives. The company’s founders share strong beliefs about protecting Mother Earth and are committed to finding alternative solutions. The Lovely Poo Poo products are FSC certified and are designed after extensive research.

“Our technology is patented, and one of the prime reasons we have opted for Bamboo is because it benefits both the customer and the environment. Bamboos can grow ten to twenty times faster than our traditional trees, thus, presenting a great alternative – sustainable, clean, and eco-friendly,” said Steven Flannery, CEO of Lovely Poo Poo.

One of the highest selling products from Lovely Poo Poo, the tree-free premium bamboo toilet paper has become extremely popular among customers as it offers strength and absorption like none other. Some of the impressive features of this product are septic-safe, biodegradable, gentle on sensitive skin, dye-free, hypoallergenic, super soft, and plastic-free packaging (including the tape). The company is committed to removing plastic from packaging and provides each role wrapped in bamboo paper using naturally occurring colors.

“We truly understand that switching from traditional toilet paper to a new toilet paper requires time. It is one of the primary reasons we have made heavy investments to make Lovely Poo Poo toilet paper so soft and silky that customers won’t even be able to tell the difference.”

A distinguishing feature of Lovely Poo Poo is 3-ply in each sheet – triple the comfort, triple the quality, and triple the strength. It offers two times the absorption compared to other available products. Moreover, all products are embossed for extra softness while providing the desired reliability; it doesn’t rip or crumble.

Given the benefits offered by Lovely Poo Poo, the company has made a conscious effort to make sustainable lifestyle choices accessible to all and offers competitive pricing.

“We genuinely believe that it is every person’s responsibility to play a part in safeguarding the planet. At Lovely Poo Poo, we are green and eco-friendly, and we are grateful for the support our customers have shown us. Our products speak for us and what we stand for,” Steven added.

Bamboo is known for its quick harvest, and it has been recognized for reducing the carbon footprint and helping fight global warming. Lovely Poo Poo is also Climate Neutral certified, a certification earned by companies striving to reduce their carbon footprint.

Media Contact

Company Name: POOPOO INC

Contact Person: Vicky Smith

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://lovelypoopoo.com/

