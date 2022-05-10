Air Purifier Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 8.1% From 2022 To 2030, Driven By The Rising Airborne Diseases And Increasing Pollution Levels In Urban Areas | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the market is primarily driven by increasing air pollution levels, coupled with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of air purifiers.

Air Purifier Industry Overview

The global air purifier market size was valued at USD 12.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25.97 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is expected to be driven by the rising airborne diseases and increasing pollution levels in urban areas. Moreover, growing health consciousness, coupled with the improving standard of living and rising disposable income, is expected to boost the market growth. The lockdown measures implemented by the governments of various countries, in light of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, have resulted in boosting the sales of home appliances such as air purifiers, cleaning appliances, kitchen appliances, and water filtration devices. Rising awareness regarding healthy living has contributed to the increased sales of air purifiers across the globe.

The rising prevalence of airborne diseases, coupled with the increasing air pollution levels in the U.S., is anticipated to influence the market growth over the forecast period positively. The HEPA technology segment is expected to dominate the U.S. market over the forecast period as it is the most effective technology for trapping harmful airborne particles.

Several governments are focusing on regulating air pollution by introducing several stringent regulations and standards for indoor air quality, which are projected to drive the industry over the forecast period. Additionally, numerous air pollution control campaigns undertaken worldwide by governments and NGOs are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Governments of various countries have introduced lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Thus, stay-at-home and work-from-home norms have further intensified the demand for air purifiers. Furthermore, there is a significant demand for air purifiers from hospitals, universities, and government agencies as consumers are exploring ways to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Several factors such as changing lifestyle preferences, deteriorating indoor air quality, rising health concerns, and increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits associated with air purifiers are likely to fuel the market growth over the coming years. However, the high cost of adoption and maintenance of air purifiers are expected to limit their adoption.

Air Purifier Market Segmentation

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters and Others.

Activated carbon or activated charcoal filters constitute small pieces of carbon in powdered blocks or granular form, specially treated with oxygen, to open the pores of carbon atoms.

The ionic filters segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Ionic filters are not required to be replaced frequently, thereby increasing their penetration in the market.

Other air purification technologies include UV irradiation, photocatalytic oxidation, ozonation, non-thermal plasma, and electrostatic precipitators.



Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential and Industrial.

The commercial segment led the market and accounted for over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The industrial application segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Air purifiers are used in several industries, including food and beverage, printing, power plants, chemical, petrochemical, and manufacturing.

Rising awareness pertaining to the risk of VOCs, smoke particles, and other particulate matter to human health has boosted the adoption of air purifiers in residential applications.



Based on the Air Purifier Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for over 40.0% share of the global revenue in 2021 on account of several factors, including rapid urbanization and industrialization, along with a growing population with increased disposable income.

The North American market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Air quality policies such as establishing national ambient air quality standards by the U.S. EPA, the U.S. Clean Air Act, and comprehensive strategies for emission reduction by Environment Canada are expected to offer new opportunities for air purifier manufacturers.

Market Share Insights:

June 2021: Daikin Applied launched a line of portable room air purifiers (Premium & Economy models) designed to improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ). The strategic initiative enhanced Daikin’s IAQ product offerings.

September 2020: Volvo’s Advanced Air Cleaner system included a sensor that can measure levels of PM2.5-particulate matter linked to various respiratory ailments inside a vehicle’s cabin.

Key Companies Profile:

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of both multinational and regional or local manufacturers. Companies in the market offer a wide range of air purifiers sold through various channels, including e-commerce websites, company-operated websites, retailers and their websites, and distributors.

Some prominent players in the global air purifier market include

Honeywell International, Inc.

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Unilever PLC

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Dyson

Carrier



