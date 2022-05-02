Financial Influencer Links Media with Artificial Intelligence for Stock Markets

Mohammed Adel is bringing his expertise and wealth of experience in the financial markets to bear as he attempts to establish the link between social media and the stock markets. The inventor of the Spiral Accumulation Strategy used in different money markets and Forex and developer of an intraday liquidity monitoring system based on artificial intelligence (AI), is looking to challenge the status quo as he launches iDazzle Media Network.
The world has become an information society, with rapid technological advancements and digital revolution leading to a lot of activities online, both personally and professionally. The role of social media networks across different facets of life and industries is dominant, especially in the different financial markets. However, no one has been able to substantiate this claim, which is where Mohammed aims to make a difference with iDazzle Media Network.
Mohammed is bringing his vast experience in the financial sector to a completely different market, the visual entertainment media, with iDazzle Media Network creating short videos to be used in stock markets. The initiative is particularly unique, as the content will be produced and published using the latest technologies powered by artificial intelligence and the digital economy to provide daily guides and news to different categories of users.
iDazzle Media Network aims to meet the marketing and statistical needs besides the social entertainment, solving the challenges that arise from ignoring the response time to news in the financial markets, a phenomenon absent in previous resources.
With the increasing volume and speed of social media, the effects of Web information on stock markets are becoming increasingly salient. However, studies of the effects of Web media on stock markets lack both depth and breadth due to the challenges in automatically acquiring and analyzing massive amounts of relevant information.
Mohammed’s disruptive approach looks at the influence of information release, dissemination, and public acceptance on stock market volatility. He believes that “it is highly likely that these ideas in the near future will have a large part of the interest of investors in the stock and fund markets by investing in such startup companies, given the expected returns for those companies that specialize in artificial intelligence and virtual reality.”
For further information about iDazzle Media Network and how Mohammed Adel is linking social media with the global financial markets, visit – https://idazzle.media. iDazzle Media Network can also be found across several social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Company Name: IDazzle Media
Email: Send Email
Country: Egypt
Website: idazzle.media
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Financial Influencer Links Media with Artificial Intelligence for Stock Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.