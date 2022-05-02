Local Dentist in Boynton Beach Launches New Website

Boynton Beach based Dentist Office, Boynton Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry launches new site, offers best prices.

Boynton Implant and Cosmetic Dentistry has recently launched a new site for their business. With so many places to choose from, Florida residents in the Boynton Beach area all flock to schedule their appointment with Dr. Michael Berglass. Not only does his office offer general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry, but also root canals, crowns and bridges, and dental implants.

“Our dental implants are the best priced in the greater Boynton Beach area” states a spokesperson in a recent interview. “Not only does our office offer the best service and customer guarantee, but now we can say with total honesty that we also offer our customers the best price available.

“Dr. Berglass really puts the patient first. In a business where people usually get anxiety when visiting a dentist, Dr. Berglass really sets himself apart from the others by putting his patients at ease and fully discussing all their dental plans and options for them.

“We all attend annual training meetings and conferences with other Dental professionals to make sure that we keep up to date with all the newest technology and methods to make sure that our patients get the best possible care.

“With all our training and knowledge, we can say with total confidence that we can offer our patients the best in dental implants for the best price. These dental implants are great for more than just dentures, which is what a lot of people think of first when we mention implants to them. Our implants can help with jaw strength, replacement of missing teeth, and are actually more durable than many other dental replacements offered elsewhere.”

Dental implants are replacements for teeth that both have a natural look and are durable, but also will help to build up the strength of the jaw by keeping the bite even and not adding additional stress to other areas and teeth. This can be for a few teeth or just one, these implants can improve the appearance of a smile.

“For dental implants or even to just schedule an appointment for a regular checkup, all you have to do is contact us. This can be either through a phone call or on our newly launched site. The site is so great, because it allows us to communicate the options we offer to our patients as well as offering some reviews from past satisfied patients and we even have a blog to keep everyone updated on the newest technology we can offer at our office.

Dr. Berglass is currently accepting new patients for his general dentistry, dental implants, and any other dental needs a person may have.

About Boynton Implant and Cosmetic Dentistry

Dr. Michael Berglass has been offering quality dental care to his patients for more than 25 years. He has had many private dental practices in North Carolina and Long Island, and upon moving to Florida, he set up his highly successful practice in Boynton Beach.

