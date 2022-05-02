Heart Failure Patients Receive New Hope with a Medication Used for Diabetes

“Treatment for congestive heart failure will have an impact on your insurance options. Find out if your Medicare insurance will cover pay for these new medications. If it doesn’t, ask your physician for samples until you have a plan to pay for the prescription.”

CHF (congestive heart failure) or HF (heart failure) currently affects 6.2 million people in the US (CDC.gov). Heart failure occurs when there is not enough oxygen being pumped from your heart to your organs. This happens when there is damage to your heart muscle (pump), like a heart attack or stiffness of the heart chamber, which makes it hard to fill up with good oxygen-rich blood.

The lack of blood being pumped to your organs results in symptoms of dizziness or confusion, shortness of breath from the lungs filling with fluid, and swelling of the ankles, feet, abdomen, or scrotum in men. Many heart failure patients are restricted on salt and fluids due to the increased swelling. Diuretics (water pills) help eliminate excess water but have negative effects on the kidneys (chronic kidney disease) and require frequent kidney function tests. Frequent hospitalizations for heart failure are common.

In 2014 Invokana was the first SGLT2 inhibitor approved in the US for diabetes control. The drug works by blocking the kidney from keeping glucose and allows glucose to be excreted in the urine. This reduces blood glucose levels. (Pubmed.gov) This new classification of drugs may improve kidney outcomes. (The CREDENCE trial 7/21/21)

A study published in The Lancet (June 1, 2021) tested Jardiance, a SGLT2 inhibitor currently used for diabetes control, in heart failure patients. SGLT2 inhibitors include: Invokana, Farxiga, and Jardiance. The results were very positive, with a reduction in death and a reduction of 31% in hospitalizations for heart failure. The Jardiance study results indicate that the drug would work for both heart pump failure and heart chamber stiffness without progressive effects on the kidneys. Two additional large trials are currently underway.

Treatment for congestive heart failure will have an impact on your insurance options. Find out if your Medicare insurance will cover pay for these new medications. If it doesn’t, ask your physician for samples until you have a plan to pay for the prescription.

A diagnosis of CHF will make it more difficult to purchase new Life Insurance or Medicare Supplement (Medigap) insurance. Best Quote Insurance has been helping people diagnosed with congestive heart failure get approved for Final Expense Life Insurance and Medicare Supplements for over 25 years. If you want to secure any type of life or health insurance, call (614) 402-5160 to get help finding a policy. Best Quote is an unbiased, independent insurance agency specializing in life and health products for seniors and those under age 65. Their portfolio of products includes Life Insurance, Medicare Supplements, Long Term Care, Dental, Cancer, and more.

