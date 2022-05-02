The C.H.A.I.N Fund To Host Its Breakfast and a Movie™ fundraiser On Mother's Day Weekend

Cancer-focused non-profit, The C.H.A.I.N Fund (TCF), announces plans for their upcoming fundraiser scheduled for May 7 with a private showing of the Marvel movie, Dr. Strange

It is the return of the legendary Breakfast and a Movie™ as Kelly Turner, a retired police officer and cancer survivor, and The C.H.A.I.N Fund team announce plans to host their upcoming fundraising event, which includes a private showing of Dr. Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. The event is organized by the North Carolina-based 501 c3 non-profit to raise funds to cater to the important needs of cancer patients.

“We aim to be a resource for critically ill patients in need. As a cancer survivor, I am acutely aware of how important it is to have community support. I want to do for others what my peers did for me in my time of need when I was a police officer dealing with illness,” said Kelly Turner, founder and CEO of The C.H.A.I.N Fund.

Cancer remains one of the deadliest killers across the globe, with the number of victims increasing by the day. According to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths worldwide in 2018. The number is expected to hit 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2025. Over the years, several initiatives have been put in place to support patients as well as survivors of the illness. However, more needs to be done in this regard, especially for cancer patients struggling to afford seemingly basic things, which is where The C.H.A.I.N Fund aims to be of help by bringing back the Breakfast and A Movie™.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the AMC Theater Northlake 14, 7325 Northlake Mall Drive Charlotte, NC, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and the movie beginning by 10 a.m. The fundraiser is coming to NC, marking the return of the event following a short hiatus. It also marks two decades of service to humanity, as TCF has hosted BAAM across several cities nationwide, with amazing reception from attendees from all walks of life, as Kelly personifies the experience as a survivor of 3rd stage breast cancer. Proceeds help The C.H.A.I.N. Fund provide grants to these critically ill patients.

The May 7th Breakfast and a Movie™ fundraiser will also serve as an opportunity to celebrate mothers, giving them a special treat on a day specifically reserved for that purpose. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the TCF website and are available in different packages to suit every age group.

For further information about the upcoming Breakfast and a Movie™ fundraiser and to support the initiative as well as other projects from TCF, visit – https://tcfundinc.org/ and Facebook.

Media Contact

Company Name: The C.H.A.I.N Fund, Inc.

Contact Person: Tya Bolton

Email: Send Email

Phone: 877-410-3249, ext. 201

Country: United States

Website: https://tcfundinc.org/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The C.H.A.I.N Fund To Host Its Breakfast and a Movie