Lending Yay Is Boosting the Growth of Restaurants and Retail Stores with Flexible Business Financing Options

The company is paving the way for small businesses impacted by COVID by saying ‘Yes' to their business financing applications

Restaurants and retail stores are major contributors to economic growth, their size notwithstanding. The daily turnover, high monthly to annual sales and the provision of employment to a good number of citizens are amongst the top economic importance of these businesses. However, these restaurants and retail stores have to up their game from day-to-day as it is a competitive industry. These improvements such as refurbishing their premises, investing in staff aesthetic, funding daily operations, as well as purchasing a new equipment all come at a price that business owners may not be able to afford alone.

A lengthy and tedious application process, a compound interest system and high requirements of personal or business collateral, usually deters small businesses from applying for traditional bank loans. Moreover, an alternative lending solution source is imperative for small businesses as they still grapple with the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lending Yay is working diligently with our lending partners for the growth of small businesses by offering them working capital with no upfront fees. Lending Yay offers a readily-available range of business financing options with flexible payment options such as short- and long-term loans, line of credit, equipment finance, working capital and real estate financing to mention a few.

Business owners can fill out the 5min application, where their application is reviewed and customers matched with suitable lending programs, and then funding is easily approved and received within 24-72 hours. The company is the ultimate business lending solutions for retail and restaurants across the United States as they steadily provide easily accessible loans through a vetted network of lenders.

About Lending Yay

Lending Yay is a US based company that offers multiple and flexible funding solution at the best rates and terms possible. The company also provides clients consultation with their own dedicated funding specialist.

