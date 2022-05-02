Tameeka Leon Announces the Rebrand of Her Business to Better Suit the Needs of The Modern Woman

Different philosophies exist on how to build and nourish a woman’s career or purpose. Some have suggested that it can thrive on the altar of self-denial, hustling or many other practices. However, these suggestions may prove to not be for everyone and can be counter productive in the long run. Tameeka Leon is changing the narrative and working actively in coaching women to achieve their goals. In her attempt to convey the importance of self-care as a woman pursues her goals, she says: “You deserve the same time, energy and attention that you give to everyone else.”
Tameeka is anchoring on this narrative to change the focus of her business from a motivational blog for women to one that truly equips women to achieve their goals. She announces the rebrand of her business from Coffee.Yoga.Life to The Goal Success Coach.
Her role as a Confidence and Goal Success coach, involves a radical methodology that is unique from the rest in that it is a combination of the “hit it hard, knock it out of the park” style of goal-setting, in addition to a technique that is in tune with one’s internal feminine energy and responding to their body’s need, alongside a reasonable touch of the law of Attraction. Her coaching program offers her clients one-on-one coaching packages, VIP days and a membership. The rebrand of her business reaches out to high-achieving ambitious women who are willing to take charge of their lives.
For more information, please visit www.goalsuccesscoach.co
About Tameeka Leon
Tameeka Leon is a Confidence and Goal Success Coach, founder of the Coffee.Yoga.Life blog and the Mindful Success Club. She helps high-achieving women redefine success for themselves so that they can create their unique goal success plan. Tameeka’s coaching journey began after battling low self-esteem, low self-confidence and imposter syndrome. That’s when she realized she had been living according to everyone else’s definition of success. She decided to start focusing on what she wanted. But first she had to figure out what she wanted. After reflecting on it, Tameeka knew the answer and now she helps women define success for themselves and help them find the strength to stand in their power.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Goal Success Coach
Contact Person: Tameeka Leon
Email: Send Email
Phone: 407-476-3609
Country: United States
Website: http://www.goalsuccesscoach.co/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Tameeka Leon Announces the Rebrand of Her Business to Better Suit the Needs of The Modern Woman
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.