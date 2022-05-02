Australian tech news website soon to launch new press room

If you’re in the tech industry, you’ve probably heard about Tech Business News. However, what is it and how does it differ from other news sources?

As technology continues to develop and evolve, it’s vital for consumers to keep up with the latest trends in the technology industry. It’s difficult to keep up with all the technological innovations, and reading tech articles about them can be daunting.

Australia’s Tech Business News has created a new platform for publishers and PR agencies to distribute news and event’s completely removing the “Pitching” process for media distributers.

The press room platform give’s members of the public the ability to login to the website and publish content directly. If the media release is not picked up or chosen for news coverage within 7 days it will automatically become indexed on the newsroom sub-domain as a secondary option at no cost.

Tech Business News CEO Mr. Giannelis said, I know how hard it can be to share and promote your news with the world not to mention the expense of some distributers.

“I wanted to create a platform that would give everyone an equal opportunity to share their news with the world”, said Giannelis

If you have a company event coming up, a press release is a great way to spread the word about your event. This type of public relations content is written in plain language, but can be shortened and enhanced by using bullets to highlight important information.

Rather than sending out the same press release to hundreds of media outlets at high expense and no results, the new press room soon to be fully operational before the end of 2022 will produce a results at no expense.

Writers and other publicist also have the option to make a small payment have a premium submission made to the Tech Business News premium media categories while remaining complaint with search engine polices and guidelines for paid media placements.

In most cases, press releases are not written specifically for media outlets. The most common form of press releases are generic documents posted on corporate websites. They are also often mangled by the organizational politics.

Many corporate communication teams believe that wire services will distribute their news for them, but this has very limited value. You can try other strategies instead such as posting your press release on a news blog, as Tech Business News designed for thier own alternative news publications

When it comes to distribution, different methods have their strengths and weaknesses. Using several methods to distribute your press release will yield the best results.

The new press room is designed to give you a guaranteed placement and placed in front of hundreds of other news outlets and journalist.

Mr Giannelis first raised the idea of starting his own dedicated technology niche website after first starting his own local news in Werribee, Melbourne, Australia. It became a big hit with the locals as the suburb did not have a newspaper under a title “Werribee” as the name of the town.

“Distributing a press release via email can be time-consuming and expensive so this is why I decided to build my own direct publishing system”, said Giannelis.

A well-written press release can get your company some great press coverage. Remember to focus on the needs of the media instead of focusing on promotion-speak. Press releases should be written in a professional journalistic style and distributed at the right time to the right place. Many people hire a PR agency to handle distribution, but the results are often worth the effort.

