The global leading crypto media – the official website of Lianan Caijing International Edition is officially launched

After half a year of internal testing, the world-renowned encrypted media Lianan Caijing has launched the international version of the official website, retaining the press release release function and cryptocurrency news, adding new functions such as token airdrop, global events and summit registration. Additionally, it is worth congratulating that the press release issued by Lianan Caijing will be simultaneously released to 300+ mainstream media websites in Europe and the United States to help cryptocurrency projects get more publicity and promotion, and help encrypted customers to directly reach their target customers.

What is Lianan Cajing?

Lianan Caijing is a Crypto media platform integrating community and information. It links the global investment community with news, events, and popularization, and it is committed to provide Blockchain investors with the latest and most valuable current affairs information. Since its establishment, the platform has aggregated high-quality leading resources in the industry, including projects, exchanges, investment bank, trader, broker, media, and communities.

What Lianan Caijing can do?

Our services include press release, blockchain vertical media article/press release distribution, community AMA (Tg group, etc.), Twitter KOL, Youtube KOL marketing, global call video shooting, airdrop distribution, etc., we provide one-stop packaging and incubation services for blockchain projects to help blockchain projects set sail.

Why choose Lianan Caijing?

Global Exposure:

Lianan Caijing is the leading Crypto Media to Assist investment decisions, with over a million visitors.

Professional Team:

The team comes from well-known colleges and Crypto fields, and customized global marketing plans for the project.

Quality Community:

More than 5000 Communities combined on different social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Wechat etc.

Since its establishment in 2017, Lianan Caijing has developed for 5 years, with more than 10,000 service projects, more than a million cumulative users, and more than 5,000 communities, linking top exchanges, NFT trading platforms, and opinion leaders in the blockchain field. It has become one of the most influential service platforms in the blockchain industry by outputting high-quality news content for users in the crypto industry. The launch of this international version marks that the development of Lianan Caijing has entered a new stage. In the future, it will provide more qualify services for more users of NFT, DeFi, GameFi, cryptocurrency and Metaverse.

Website: www.lianancaijing.com

Tg: https://t.me/lianandaan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiananCaijing

Media Contact

Company Name: Lianan Caijing

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: American Samoa

Website: www.lianancaijing.com

