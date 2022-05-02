Techmer PM Launches New Website to Highlight Company Advances in Materials Design

Clinton, TN – May 2, 2022 – Leading materials design company Techmer PM has launched a new website and refreshed its branding. This update highlights the innovation and advances that the company has consistently brought to the marketplace over the last 40 years.
“Techmer PM has been on the leading edge of materials design for decades. We felt that our web design should reflect that, and we’re proud to launch a site that mirrors our commitment to what’s new and what’s next,” says Jon Rogers, vice president of global sales and marketing.
The new, streamlined site allows customers to better explore the numerous product and processing capabilities that make Techmer PM a global leader in materials design. It also highlights many of the cutting-edge projects that the company has developed with global partners over the last four decades.
“We’re known for high-quality masterbatch products and engineered compounds, but we’ve always been much more,” notes CEO Mike McHenry. “The launch of this website underscores that message — for next-generation products and parts, where materials choice and collaboration matter, Techmer PM is the go-to partner.”
View the new website at www.techmerpm.com.
About Techmer PM
Founded in 1981, Techmer PM LLC is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins – from polyolefins to PEEK – Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized six times since 2014 by Plastics News on its list of “Best Places to Work” in North America’s plastics industry.
Media Contact
Company Name: Techmer PM
Contact Person: Steve Loney
Email: Send Email
City: Clinton
State: TN
Country: United States
Website: www.techmerpm.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.