Techmer PM Launches New Website to Highlight Company Advances in Materials Design

Clinton, TN – May 2, 2022 – Leading materials design company Techmer PM has launched a new website and refreshed its branding. This update highlights the innovation and advances that the company has consistently brought to the marketplace over the last 40 years.

“Techmer PM has been on the leading edge of materials design for decades. We felt that our web design should reflect that, and we’re proud to launch a site that mirrors our commitment to what’s new and what’s next,” says Jon Rogers, vice president of global sales and marketing.

The new, streamlined site allows customers to better explore the numerous product and processing capabilities that make Techmer PM a global leader in materials design. It also highlights many of the cutting-edge projects that the company has developed with global partners over the last four decades.

“We’re known for high-quality masterbatch products and engineered compounds, but we’ve always been much more,” notes CEO Mike McHenry. “The launch of this website underscores that message — for next-generation products and parts, where materials choice and collaboration matter, Techmer PM is the go-to partner.”

View the new website at www.techmerpm.com.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM LLC is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins – from polyolefins to PEEK – Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized six times since 2014 by Plastics News on its list of “Best Places to Work” in North America’s plastics industry.

