FreeCast Adds 15 Streaming Channels from Fast Channels TV

FreeCast is announcing a new agreement with Fast Channels TV (FASTchannels.tv), bringing 15 new channels to SelectTV. Each of these free ad-supported television (FAST) channels will be available to current subscribers of the SelectTV super aggregation guide. The channels cover a number of different genres, including sports and gaming, music, kids’ and family content, and broad entertainment for our Hispanic audiences.
The new channels include BatteryPop, Bogglesox, SportsTVPlus, Comedy Classics, Wild America TV, Must See Movies, The Spanish Family Channel, Americana Television, The Lounge in Spanish, Rockola Television, Box Playlist, Box Gamers Team, FITE 24/7, and PXSports Pocket.
FreeCast’s Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution, Tracy West, talked about the impact of the channel additions: “At the heart of our platform is aggregation, so companies like Fast Channels TV are ideal partners for us. They can bring us a wide variety of channels, and we can help all of them reach new viewers.”
Russell Foy, CEO of Fast Channels TV, also discussed the opportunity: “There’s tremendous interest in ad-supported content right now, but a big challenge for FAST channels is discovery. How do people find them? SelectTV makes it as easy as surfing channels. That’s critical for any programmer that wants to find an audience online.”
