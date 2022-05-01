Matt Kirkegaard, Founder of Nashville-Based Movement Property Group, Announces Shelby Green Development Community

Movement Property Group will play a vital role in helping develop the new community

Matt Kirkegaard, a musician and the founder of Movement Property Group (Keller Williams), is pleased to announce an all-new luxury community in East Nashville, Tenn., in the Shelby Green Development, which broke ground in early March, 2022.

The new Shelby Green Development luxury community will feature 20 homes located on the Shelby Golf Course. Located in the popular East Nashville, it is within walking distance of iconic restaurants like, Ugly Mugs and the Rosepepper. The first round of homes will be available in summer of 2022.

Movement Property Group currently serves both East and West Nashville, as well as the Green Hills, Belle Meade, Germantown, Forest Hills, 12 South, Franklin, and Brentwood areas. The group helps buyers finance, mortgage and guide them throughout the process.

Additionally, Kirkegaard and his team also take pride in giving back to local communities, via their ‘LiftUP’ initiative.

Having conquered many hardships, Kirkegaard founded this program because of his joy in helping others. After closing, he donates 10% of Movement Property Group’s profits directly to the LiftUP fund, which is used to provide mortgage payments and rent relief to families and individuals who have been affected by circumstances beyond their control.

About Matt Kirkegaard and Movement Property Group

Movement Property Group (Keller Williams), founded by musician and real estate agent Matt Kirkegaard, specializes in luxury and affordable housing throughout most of Tennessee, including East and West Nashville, where the company is headquartered. Kirkegaard and Co. strive to make the homebuying and homeselling processes as efficient and effortless as possible.

For more information and to see Movement Property Group’s impressive real estate inventory, please visit https://movementpropertygroup.com/

