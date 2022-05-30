Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2022

Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2022 as well as the cumulative total from January to April, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
Both sales and production fell below the previous year's level due to impact from the spread of COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas, as well as the parts supply shortage caused by the increased demand for semiconductors.
We revised production plans to be more reasonably in line with recent realities and positioned the period from April to June as an "intentional pause." The production plan for April was formulated based on this approach, but due to the impact from the lockdown in Shanghai, China, production was lower than planned.
Conditions remain unclear regarding trends for both COVID-19 and parts supplies, but we will continue to make every effort to minimize the impact.
Announced on 3/17 Global production plan for April is approximately 750,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 500,000 units overseas)
For the full report, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202204.html.
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.