Key Housing Announces Featured Pasadena California Complex for Serviced Apartments and Short-Term Housing



Key Housing is the best-in-class leader in finding short-term housing, including so-called serviced apartments, in Southern California. The featured listing highlights new serviced apartment opportunities in Pasadena.





PASADENA, Calif. - May 31, 2022 - (

)

Key Housing, the leader in finding hard-to-find corporate housing, short-term rentals, and serviced apartments in California at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its Southern California featured listing for June 2022. The Pasadena-located complex is 'The Hallie' at 280 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, California.

"Pasadena is famous for many reasons, including the 1964 hit, 'The Little Old Lady from Pasadena,' but we like it as a location for hard-to-find serviced apartments and corporate rentals," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "The city attracts both tourists and business travelers alike."

Interested persons can view the featured listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/the-hallie-apartments/. Situated just minutes from the vibrant Old Town Pasadena district, The Hallie apartments offer stylish living at an unbeatable location for both business and corporate travelers. With studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, it's perfect for both large and small groups seeking serviced apartments and furnished apartments. Their open-concept designs are accented with modern finishes including designer cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood-style vinyl flooring, and each residence comes complete with an in-home washer and dryer. Around their pet-friendly community, visitors will find a host of amenities are at one's disposal.

Those who want to expand their search can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/pasadena/ as well as the greater Los Angeles area https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/greater-los-angeles/. In all cases, persons searching for hard-to-find serviced apartments, furnished apartments, or corporate housing of any type are urged to reach out for a consultation with a housing expert. California's housing market is perpetually tight and the experts at Key Housing are often the first to know where housing is for short-term needs.

ABOUT KEY HOUSING

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

Key Housing

(800) 989-0410

https://www.keyhousing.com/

Press Release Service by

Original Source: