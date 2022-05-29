Election Season is in Full Swing, So How Green is the Campaign Material? Experts Weight In

MELBOURNE, Australia - May 30, 2022 - (

)

According to Waste Sense, provider of independent waste management services Melbourne-wide, many election posters are made from corflute. Sold by plastic manufacturer, Corex, corflute is a light, cheap and durable plastic, which is why it is favoured for election posters that battle the elements outside.

As Waste Sense explains, corflute is made from polypropylene, with two thin walls connected by small struts. The structure of these posters keeps it strong and lightweight. Polypropylene is a polymer made from carbon and hydrogen and is often used in food containers, straws and some fabrics.

Typically, corflute cannot be recycled in kerbside bins as it is too soft and therefore likely to tangle in municipal recycling machinery, says Waste Sense. Another issue concerning recycling of these signs is the bindings used, including metal eyelets as well as stakes and stickers that are often attached, which can essentially make them unrecyclable.

Most candidates rule out using paper or other more recyclable materials due to them being too weak to last throughout the campaign and they are more expensive than corflute, explains Waste Sense. So, what happens to the campaign material after the election is over?

While the material is hard to recycle, some candidates seem keen to find a way for the posters to be re-used. Some campaigners re-use their corflutes to make new signs or send them back to the manufacturer, Corex, who runs a recycling program for the material. Others have found unique ways to re-use the material. In 2016, ABC Radio hosts in the Northern Territory built a boat made primarily from corflute posters donated by the outgoing Country Liberal Party.

From general waste to recycling, Waste Sense helps businesses find the best solution at the best price for all their waste needs. Partnered with leading waste disposal companies, Waste Sense uses their significant buying power to provide the most cost-effective services for all types of waste across all industries.

To discuss solutions and obtain a quote for waste management in Melbourne, contact Waste Sense.

Waste Sense:

1300 492 783

service@wastesense.com.au

2/16 Northumberland Street, South Melbourne, VIC 3205.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: