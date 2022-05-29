Umee Announces the Launch of Its Validator DAO

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2022) - Umee announces its first DAO initiative, the Umee Validator DAO, to further decentralize decision-making on all matters around the validators that secure the Umee network. The operations of the Umee Validator DAO will be fully led and run by the Validator DAO Committee, a team of volunteers from the active Umee mainnet validator community.
Initially, the first and foremost responsibility of the Validator DAO is to analyze validator contributions and make important Umee Foundation delegation decisions. In the future, the Umee Core team will be taking a support role in optimizing and expanding the functions and impact of the Umee Validator DAO. It will be an inclusive and sustainable validator community for Umee over the long run.
About Umee
Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains. As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity.
