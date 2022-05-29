Dvision Network Announces Binance Custody as Its Custodian with DVI Token Supported

Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2022) - In another groundbreaking achievement, the blockchain-based metaverse platform Dvision Network has just announced its official onboarding on Binance Custody. As such, Binance's custody services arm will support deposits and withdrawals of Dvision's native token, DVI, on its platform. The support for DVI token on Binance Custody will be provided in a cross-chain manner, adding support for both ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions of the Dvision's native token.
What is there to know?
Through the Binance Custody's official Twitter account, it has been announced that it is currently accepting DVI token deposits and withdrawals for Dvision Network on its custody service. Binance Custody's platform is undergoing an independent SOC 2 audit to validate its operational security. With that in mind, Binance employs safe MPC (multi party computation) to disperse control over client funds, thereby significantly reducing the dangers associated with centralization.
Moreover, Dvision Network has established itself as an initiative that values security and transparency in token administration, having previously offered cold storage services using Coinbase Custody early last year. With the latest announcement concerning Binance Custody, the network looks to expand its global influence and continue to offer safe and exciting products, features, and services.
What benefits do DVI holders get?
Thanks to the aforementioned onboarding, DVI token holders may now safely store their DVI tokens in Binance Custody's offline, cold storage facility. Furthermore, Binance Custody provides institutional investors with the capability to run a completely compatible storage service that can safely store virtual currencies through the use of cutting-edge technology, security breakthroughs, and innovative procedures.
In addition, Binance Custody announced it had secured cold storage insurance in March. This insurance protects cryptocurrency stored in cold storage against named peril. It is underwritten by Arch Syndicate 2012 at Lloyd's of London and brokered by the world's largest independent insurance brokerage Lockton Companies' specialist team LEAP (Lockton's Emerging Asset Protection).
About Dvision
Based on blockchain technology, Dvision Network is an NFT metaverse network that aspires to be the greatest in the entire industry. Dvision Network uses its own virtual reality technology to build a cutting-edge metaverse environment, decreasing entry barriers for all types of users globally. As a result, designers, companies, and general users may partake in a truly dynamic and memorable metaverse experience. Visit Dvision's website, Telegram, Medium, and Twitter channels for additional information and frequent updates.
