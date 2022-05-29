AMR Hair & Beauty Becomes Exclusive Stockist of K18 Hair Products



Epping Victoria

our latest store opening





SYDNEY - May 29, 2022 - (

)

Australia-based AMR Hair & Beauty has become the exclusive stockist of K18, one of the fastest-growing brands in the hair care space. Designed to reverse hair damage, the K18 Repair Mask leverages a patented peptide technology to restore bleached hair back to its original condition in just four minutes. Since launching the K18 product line on its site in September of 2021, AMR Hair & Beauty has reported that sales for the brand have spiked 447%, generating $1 million per week.

Online, the K18 Repair Mask has been praised by customers who had noticed immediate results after first-time usage. Priced at $85 per bottle, the mask has drawn comparisons to similar products manufactured by industry leader Olaplex.

It has also received raving reviews from models Hailey Bieber and Alexis Ren, two of the largest beauty influencers in the world. The social media success does not stop there - K18's mask has quickly become one of the most popular products among TikTok users in the beauty and hair care niche.

The vegan and cruelty-free mask contains patented bioactive peptides that repair the keratin within hair cuticles to strengthen locks, improve elasticity, and produce hair that appears shinier and feels softer. The peptides are recognised as natural by hair cuticles and can carry amino acids deep into the hair structure, unlike traditional bonding agents that remain on the outer surface of the cuticles, which can be easily washed away by water or shampoo. K18 works on all hair types and can be used to enhance damaged or dry hair.

AMR Hair & Beauty is a pioneer in the hair and beauty industry. As the exclusive Australian stockist for brands such as Olaplex, KEVIN.MURPHY, milk_shake, ELEVEN Australia, and now K18, the supplier has grown to become the fastest-growing hair and beauty enterprise in the country. AMR has opened three new stores in the last 12 months, with plans for continued expansion set to take place over the next few years.

To learn more about AMR Hair & Beauty and the trending K18 Repair Mask, please visit https://amr.com.au/brand/k18/.

About AMR Hair & Beauty

AMR is Australia's fastest-growing hair and beauty supply enterprise. Established in 2004, we specialise in offering the hair and beauty industry a wide range of high-quality, cost-effective salon essentials, products, equipment, furniture and accessories. We aim to source, import and supply the finest quality products from across the globe and deliver them directly to salons and customers Australia-wide. The key benefits for AMR customers are product ranges that are exclusive to our company.

Contact Information

Press Release Service by

Original Source: