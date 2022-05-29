Historic Texas Ranch Offers New 'Cut Your Own' Steaks

HENRIETTA, Texas - May 29, 2022 - (

Wellborn 2R Ranch is proud to announce Cut Your Own Steaks. This new Cut Your Own program provides flexibility to customers who want to choose the size and thickness of their own steaks. Even better, since customers take on the labor, the Ranch passes on the savings for a marked discount over their pre-cut offering. Cut Your Own currently features Cut Your Own Ribeyes, New York Strips and Tenderloin Filets.

For over 150 years, this historic ranch, in the heart of Texas cattle country, has produced the highest-quality, All-Natural, Black Angus beef. Wellborn cowboys have maintained the highest ethics in cattle ranching generation after generation. The cows are never given antibiotics or hormones and are grass-fed and grain-finished for prime marbling and texture. Customers, chefs and ranchers think it's the best-tasting beef in the business. It's also the healthiest red meat you can find.

For years, Ranch customers have asked for specialty-size cuts. Since it is impossible for Wellborn to satisfy all personal tastes, Cut Your Own was conceived and launched for three of its best-selling cuts. The Ribeye is the most densely marbled, making it supremely tender with a bold, buttery flavor. The New York Strip, though less marbled, is also incredibly full-bodied, tender and rich. The Tenderloin, of course, comes from the most tender part of the cow. Though it is the leanest cut of the three, the texture is almost like butter and the taste is unmistakably divine.

The Cut Your Own program is simple. Instead of buying the steaks already cut, customers purchase the whole piece and slice it according to their personal preference. This program is good for families who have all different tastes and great for everyone since savings can be upwards of 37%. Wellborn has mastered the art of vacuumed sealing and shipping their product, so beef arrives with the highest integrity and stays fresh in the freezer for months. It almost begs the question… why not Cut Your Own?

Wellborn 2R Ranch makes buying online easy. Read more about Cut Your Own, All-Natural beef, the ranch and more on their website. With Father's Day coming up, Wellborn makes the perfect gift and creates the best celebrations all summer long. Visit www.wellborn2rbeef.com for more information or contact Tony Cox at 214-546-5817 or tony@5thfoodgroup.com.

