LBank Exchange Will List Gopher Token (GOP) on May 31, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Gopher Token (GOP) on May 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GOP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022.





LBank x GOP



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/125681_90e12966143ac9e1_001full.jpg

As a game-changing decentralized storage network, Gopher allows all involved community members to freely store data and exchange values of the data saved. Its native token Gopher Token (GOP) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Gopher

Gopher is a distributed data storage platform designed based on blockchain protocol combined with data storage network consisting of various data storage provider cooperatives (data farmer unions) in order to make it free from the limitations of decentralized data storage system and ultimately applicable to real business world. It adopts the consensus mechanism that avoids coordination among validators to prevent serious network delay and overhead. Its modularized data storage system enables an end-user to store and retrieve data in a manner to ensure security and privacy, easiness of use, and lower cost than conventional cloud storage service.

Users can share their excess storage device to make a contribution to the Gopher Community and get Gopher Token (GOP). Their shared storage device will be connected to the Gopher network which will strengthen its decentralized network. Every bit of users' storage device provided makes the Gopher community grow. Every contribution users make to Gopher network to achieve stronger decentralization and community, no matter how small it is, will be counted. The provided storage connections are utilized by the Gopher Network to grow the economic scale of the Gopher community. The process is allowed to anyone to participate as storage provide by sharing their storage device.

In addition to providing storage device, users can also share their development skill to make a contribution to the Gopher Community and get GOP. Users' development skill will enrich the Gopher Network and bring benefits to the Gopher community. The process is allowed to anyone to participate as a developer by sharing their source code.

With all the support from the community, Gopher provides a game-changing decentralized storage network that allows all involved community members to freely store data and exchange values of the data saved.

About GOP Token

GOP is the native token of Gopher that enables market participants to utilize Gopher system. Every time a new block is produced, the coins for reward will flow into the circulation of coins. The number of rewarding coins per block is 1 GOP per minute, which is constant over time.

GOP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022, investors who are interested in Gopher investment can easily buy and sell GOP token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about GOP Token:

Official Website: https://gopherfoundation.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/gopher

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarketingGopher

Facebook: https://facebook.com/Gopher-foundation-101755905617481

Medium: https://medium.com/@GopherOfficial

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125681