LBank Exchange Will List Value Interlocking Exchange Coin (VIC) on May 30, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Value Interlocking Exchange Coin (VIC) on May 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VIC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 30, 2022.





LBank x VIC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/125649_29e67627e41cd8bb_001full.jpg

As a blockchain-based artwork distribution platform, Value Interlocking Exchange Coin (VIC) enables users to invest in and own artwork freely, while recruiting artworks/artists, ensuring the authenticity of works, storing, auctioning, purchasing, shipping artworks, and using AI to provide buyer patterns and future price prediction systems. Its native token VIC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Value Interlocking Exchange Coin

Value Interlocking Exchange Coin (VIC) is a blockchain-based art platform where anyone can easily trade art. It determines the authenticity of tangible assets with values such as artwork, guarantees high-quality assets, focuses on distribution connections, and uses structured data and encryption technology mechanisms to ensure fair and accurate price evaluation of artworks.

In addition, tangible assets, including assessed artworks, can attract value through VIC DApp. It is an online-based platform service that introduces a machine learning model that predicts the future value of tangible assets, such as artwork, and provides a fair evaluation and price prediction system that combines buyer patterns with AI. On the VIC platform, high security and safety are guaranteed, and the reliability of information is maintained by art professionals directly inspecting, evaluating and scoring data to customers.

There are multiple services provided by VIC platform, including artistic registration through KYC, safe delivery by security team, SNS time feed that supports community activities such as 'like' and 'subscribe', shopping mall, VIC token and VIC pay swap, financial services as well as art auction.

In VIC Wallet, users can convert their VIC tokens to VIC pay and use them in auction, shopping mall, and PG that are paid within the VIC platform. VIC token and pay's swap capabilities are very important in expanding the service of VIC platforms in the future, as they can create transactions between users at a very low cost, not only domestically but also abroad.

About VIC Token

VIC is a B2C, C2C platform consisting of billing and payment modules, allowing end users to use VIC Wallet and providing payment solutions to partners through VIC token API. The primary purpose of VIC token is to provide a complete digital solution for local payments. It functions as a utility type that can be used in various ways within the VIC platform.

Based on ERC-20, VIC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for reward, another 15% is allocated to the team and developers, 30% is provided for token sale, another 30% is reserved by the company, and the other 10% is provided for a marketing bonus.

VIC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on May 30, 2022. Investors who are interested in the Value Interlocking Exchange Coin investment can easily buy and sell VIC token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about VIC Token:

Official Website: http://arte-vic.com/EN_home.html

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125649