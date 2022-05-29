Pige Inu (PIGE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Pige Inu (PIGE) on May 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PIGE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a community-driven meme cryptocurrency, Pige Inu (PIGE) is ownerless, fully decentralized and supported by its community of enthusiasts, aiming to provide Minting App and NFT marketplace, as well as allow users to create and buy/auction their own NFTs. Its native token PIGE has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on May 26, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pige Inu

Pige Inu is a community-driven meme cryptocurrency on BSC. Its contract is fully renounced, and its tokenomics have low tax on buys and sells. Being fully community-owned and managed, every decision of Pige Inu is made as a community. It is ownerless, fully decentralized and supported by its community of enthusiasts, meaning everyone can participate in every step of Pige Inu's progress.

In the cryptocurrency market, trust is paramount. That means full transparency not only in the community support and development, but also in any security effort. Examples include top-grade audits of Pige Inu's code, and liquidity tokens being burnt to strongly reduce any risk of malicious behavior.

The largest project in the works of Pige Inu is its Minting App and NFT marketplace. Users will be able to mint their NFTs through minting app and Pige Inu will allow users to create and buy/auction their own NFTs.

In addition, Pige Inu provides PigeSwap, a decentralized exchange that features custom functionality and allows holders to trade among themselves and without any centralized point of failure any BEP20 token for another. There is also a merchandise store for Pige Inu holders to proudly support their favorite meme in the real world with the proceeds to benefit the project and help more dogs in need.

Furthermore, the Piggy Bank Staking platform allows users to stake their money, providing passive income for Pige Inu holders. There is also a cryptocurrency voting platform called Oink Gems that gives users the opportunity to post information about crypto projects.

About PIGE Token

PIGE official smart contract has been audited by the competent authorities in carrying out full research and supervision to ensure the security and reliability. And all tokenomics of PIGE are fixed permanently due to its contract being renounced.

Based on BEP-20, PIGE has a total supply of 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens. It collects a total of 3% taxes on each buy/sell, of which 2% will be used for marketing, and the rest 1% is provided for Auto LP.

PIGE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on May 26, 2022, investors who are interested in Pige Inu investment can easily buy and sell PIGE token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

